Rodney L. Wycoff was born in Amery, WI on March 13, 1961. He grew up on a farm near Deronda, WI. After graduation, he worked briefly at Wanderoos Cheese Factory before adventuring to Alaska. He spent several years working at Aleyeska Ski Resort, first in maintenance and then as an electrician. Rod moved on to work as an electrician in other industries before being hired as Special Projects Manager at Glacier Water Bottling.
In 2018, he returned to his native Wisconsin. He was hired by 3M to work in Maintenance where he was employed until his passing. Rod died of complications from cancer on January 31, 2022.
From early childhood on, Rod was fascinated with mechanics and electricity. As a small boy, he would take things apart, the mixer and the sewing machine to name a few. He loved to golf, ski, and watch 60s sitcoms.
He is survived by 4 siblings: Joe Wycoff – Mesa AZ, Ralph Wycoff – Turtle Lake, WI, Lori Wycoff – Sterling, IL and Gae Magnafici (Tom) – Osceola, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma Gaetz and Eugene Wycoff, and by 1 brother, Roland Wycoff.
A Celebration of Rod’s Life will be held at the Corner Bar in Cumberland, WI on April 2, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m.
