Rod (Rodney) Edward Wetzig

Rod (Rodney) Edward Wetzig, age 77, passed into the arms of the Jesus he loved so much on July 7th, following a 3-month struggle with a brain infection. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 17. Visitation is from noon to 2:00, with the service at 2:00 pm at Apple River Community Church, Highway 8, Amery, WI. The service will be on Facebook (central time) for those who wish to join us.

Rod left behind his wife Linda of 57 years, two sons, Jeffrey (Christy), and Michael (LeighAnne) and 9 grandchildren, Parker, Schuyler (Nate), Niya, Jose, Anton'io, Brayden, Hailey, Mercy, and Abel; one great grandson, Hudson. Other survivors include his five siblings, Mary Ann (Dave) Gallagher, Rebecca (John) Regier, John (Debbie) Wetzig, Jean (Jim) Evans, Christi (David) Williams, two sister-in-laws, Marilyn Melton and Wanda Gardner, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends across the country. He was preceded in death by his parents.

