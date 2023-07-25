Rod (Rodney) Edward Wetzig, age 77, passed into the arms of the Jesus he loved so much on July 7th, following a 3-month struggle with a brain infection. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 17. Visitation is from noon to 2:00, with the service at 2:00 pm at Apple River Community Church, Highway 8, Amery, WI. The service will be on Facebook (central time) for those who wish to join us.
Rod left behind his wife Linda of 57 years, two sons, Jeffrey (Christy), and Michael (LeighAnne) and 9 grandchildren, Parker, Schuyler (Nate), Niya, Jose, Anton'io, Brayden, Hailey, Mercy, and Abel; one great grandson, Hudson. Other survivors include his five siblings, Mary Ann (Dave) Gallagher, Rebecca (John) Regier, John (Debbie) Wetzig, Jean (Jim) Evans, Christi (David) Williams, two sister-in-laws, Marilyn Melton and Wanda Gardner, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends across the country. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rod was born on December 2, 1945, in Minneapolis, MN to Avery and Bertha Wetzig. Rod was the oldest of six children. He graduated from Emmetsburg High School, Iowa; received a BA from Grace University, Omaha, NE, and his MDiv from Grace Theological Seminary, Winona Lake, IN. He met Linda when they were 17 and after three years of dating, married her on June 25, 1966. Two sons were born, Jeffrey Allan and Michael Daniel. He served as a pastor for 45 years in Lake View, New York; Muskegon, Michigan; Parkersburg, Iowa; Stillman Valley, Illinois, and Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He loved every place he served and was loved in return. When asked the key to his years of successful growing churches, he replied, "I love my people, and preach the Word." He took small struggling churches, and when they became alive, vital churches he would say they won't have any trouble finding another pastor now. He felt the Lord gave him the ministry of building, not maintaining. He retired in 2013, moving to St. Croix Falls, WI to live near Jeff & Christy, Mercy and Abel. He found the New Life men's Bible study his first week here and was active until the last few months made it impossible, much to his disappointment. He was an active member of Apple River Community Church, ministering with the worship team, teaching adult Sunday School, greeting and welcoming people as he had always done, and even agreeing to serve on the board, something he had said he didn't ever want to do in retirement as he was tired of meetings! He loved people, not administration. His hobby was woodworking, and he loved his 1952 Ford truck which he helped restore. He loved music and it seemed to radiate from him. He was called "The Walking Hymnal" in some of the churches. He enjoyed singing with the Barbershop Chorus for many years, the church worship team, and for the last 6 years his greatest joy was being a part of The Solid Rock Quartet. He described them as four old guys who loved Jesus and enjoyed singing His praises. They did many nursing home concerts, and anywhere else they were asked to sing. He loved his family and daily thanked the Lord for his wonderful marriage, sons and daughters-in-law, 9 grandchildren, and one great grandson. His life verse he claimed early in his ministry was "He must increase, but I must decrease ... " (John 3:30).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be dispersed to some of Rod's missionary friends continuing to serve.
The Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Centuria, has been entrusted with arrangements.
