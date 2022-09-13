Robert W. Croes, age 71 of Clear Lake, WI died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Regions Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Robert William Croes was born on August 29, 1951 in New Richmond, Wi, the son of Lawrence & Mavis (Severson) Croes. Bob grew up on the family farm in Deer Park, WI, was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran church there, attended Grandview Country School, Deer Park Elementary and graduated from Amery High School in 1969. After graduation he attended Eau Claire Technical School for carpentry and also served in the WI National Guard for six years. On April 20th, 1974, Bob was married to Dixie Lee Stener at Immanuel Lutheran church in rural Clayton, WI. Together they made their home in Clear Lake and raised 2 sons, Troy & Darren. Bob worked for Lester Commercial Buildings from 1973 to 1983. He then went to work in the Twin Cities as a cement finisher with Finisher's Local 633 and worked as foreman for several contractors. When Bob wasn’t pouring concrete, he enjoyed being active outdoors, collecting tractors and driving his antique car. He especially loved spending time with his family, grandkids and many friends. Bob was also an active member of First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
