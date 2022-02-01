Robert Nelson Bingea, age 99 of St. Paul, MN, born July 31, 1922 and raised on the Eastside of St. Paul, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 with his family surrounding him. Robert graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College with an English teaching degree, taught for a year, and then headed to Augustana Seminary to become a pastor. He was a pastor for more than 60 years serving in Svea and Tabor Lutheran Churches near Ellsworth, WI, and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha, WI, and then to First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clayton, WI. Robert was known for his humble, kind spirit, his flare for the dramatic, his love of poetry, literature and music, his positivity and laughter, his abundant compassion for all people - friends and strangers alike, his reveling in the exploits of his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and mostly, his unconditional love - slow to judge and quick to offer grace. He lived a life of love and gratitude.
He is preceded in death by parents, John and Elvira Bingea, siblings, Richard Bingea and Raymond Bingea and beloved wife, Esther Bingea.
He is survived by children, Christine (Brenda) Olson Bingea, John (Wanda), Paul (Anita); grandchildren, Christopher (Delaney), Annie (David) Hall, Aaron (Jaymie Whalen), Delia (Timothy Shortreed), Sarah (Marco Riley), Mary Berthelsen (Tripp Sommese), Sam (Courtney Harbeck); great grandchildren, Parker Hall, Warner Bingea, Elliot Hall, Nora and Lydia Bingea, and Esther Bingea.
Robert’s celebration of life will be held at First Lutheran Church, 463 Maria Ave., St. Paul, MN 55106 on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:00pm with a 1:00 visitation prior. Memorials will go to First Lutheran and Dellwood Gardens. Cards and Memorials can be sent to: Bob Bingea, c/o First Lutheran, 463 Maria Ave., St. Paul, MN 55106. Facemasks will be required to attend.
