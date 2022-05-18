Robert J. “Bob” Grossenbacher, age 87, of North Freedom, WI, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Sauk County Health Care Center after a challenging battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born on October 21,1934 in Clear Lake, WI, the son of John and Amanda (Bliese) Grossenbacher. The oldest of three sons, Bob left school early to help his family. Bob’s work ethic and desire to take care of his family led him to enlist and serve his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany from 1954 to 1956.
After returning from service, Bob worked for International Stamping and Wittenberger Chevrolet, both in Hartford, WI. In 1963, Bob brought home his first semi after going to the store to buy a window fan. In 1965, he started driving for Libby’s/Seneca Foods and later Deppe Transport, both in Baraboo, WI. Bob’s true passion was auto body restoration and refinishing classic cars, bringing them back to their former glory. This eventually led him to open his own body shop, Old Firehouse Classics, in North Freedom, where he restored numerous cars and trucks along with his beloved 1958 Pontiac Bonneville. Bob also enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Annette (Ann) L. Fuller; three children: Jason (Kristen) Grossenbacher, Jeff (Susie) Grossenbacher, Robbin (Mark) Miner; three stepchildren: Paul Fuller, Dawn (Mike) Carignan, Debra (Walt) Klaetsch; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother: Jim Grossenbacher; along with other relatives and many friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Paul Muehlemann; his brother, Ray Grossenbacher; and his sister-in-law, Yvonne Grossenbacher.
Funeral services for Bob were held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in North Freedom with Rev. Andrew Meyer officiating. Burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery on Saturday, May 21 at 11am.
