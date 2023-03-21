Robert E. Murphy, “Bob”

Robert E. Murphy, “Bob”, beloved husband to Judith Pauline Murphy, father to 6, and grandfather to 12, great grandfather to 5 passed away at 91 years-old on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday March 17th after a four-year-battle with complications brought on by a stroke. Bob had a seismic impact on his family, friends, and the national commercial printing industry where he built a 54 year career.

Bob was born on September 19th, 1931 to Edward and Irene Murphy in Frederic, Wisconsin. The first of 3 children, he grew up on his family’s modest dairy farm in Georgetown. The original home had no electricity, running water, or indoor bathrooms. Bob would wake up before the crack of dawn to milk cows and –during frigid Wisconsin winters– would often open his eyes to discover snow had blown onto his blankets through the small home’s warped wooden slats. 

