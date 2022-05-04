Robert D. Briesemeister, age 78 of Clear Lake, WI, passed away on April 28, 2022 surrounded by his family at Comforts of Home in Hudson, WI.
Robert Davis Briesemeister was born on August 6, 1943 in Vance Creek Township, Barron County, WI the son of Arthur and Laura (Tronrud) Briesemeister. Bob was baptized at Moon Lake Lutheran, confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Clear Lake and is a member of First Lutheran in Clear Lake. He attended Jones Creek Country School and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1961. Bob was married to Jeanne Marie Glenny on June 13, 1964 at the United Methodist Church in Connorsville, WI. Together they made their home in Clear Lake, WI had three children, Robert, Judith and Rebecca. Bob worked for Paulson Brothers and Pixall for several years before going to work for Ashbach Construction in St. Paul, MN. In 1966, he took a position with the village of Clear Lake where he retired after 43 years. During the 43 years together with John Campion he took care of village maintenance, served part time as a police officer and managed the water treatment plant. Bob was also a member of the Clear Lake Fire Department for many years and served as an assistant chief. In his spare time Bob enjoyed camping with family and grandchildren time, hunting and fishing. He was very mechanically inclined and could fix or build pretty much anything. Bob also had a passion for racing and raced for many years around the area. Bob especially loved spending time with his family and friends and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Preceded in death by his daughter, Judith; parents, Arthur and Laura.
Survived by: Wife - Jeanne Briesemeister - Hudson, WI; Son and Daughter, Robert (Janis) Briesemeister, Jr. - Cable, WI and Rebecca (Dan Vinup) Seidel - Hudson, WI; Grandchildren, Alexander Briesemeister, Viktor Briesemeister, Nathan Seidel, Laura Seidel, Matthew Vinup, and Nathan Vinup; Brothers and Sisters, Richard (Shannon) Briesemeister - Clear Lake, WI, Lois (Al Hagen) Briesemeister - Bullhead City, AZ, Bryn (Marie) Briesemeister - Clear Lake, WI.
Memorial Service will be at 6:30pm on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI from 4:30-6:30 pm
Interment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
