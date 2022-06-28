Robert “Curly” Danielson age 77, of Clear Lake, WI died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on June 22, 2022.
Robert Gene “Curly” Danielson was born April 27, 1945 in Baldwin, WI the son of Kenneth and Jean (Berglund)Danielson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Clear Lake United Methodist Church and attended Clear Lake Public schools where he got his nick name “Curly”. Bob graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1963 and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1964. After basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, he was based in Charleston, South Carolina as a computer tech. At the end of his service in 1968, Bob attended the University of WI Stout and received a degree in Business Administration in 1972. He worked for the United States Army as a computer tech in Indianapolis, IN until 1974 when he returned to Clear Lake and began working at Andersen Windows. Curly worked at Andersen’s until 1984 when he and Rick Wahl opened the “Smith Brothers Saloon”. In 1985, Bob married Nancy Priebe and began selling for the Vernon Company. After his divorce, he returned to Andersen Windows in 1987 until he retired. Bob was a member of the Masons, the Shriners, the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and 40 and 8. He enjoyed working with his fellow veterans and was an active member of the Legion for over 50 plus years serving as Commander, Adjutant, Chaplin, and Color and Honor Guard member. Bob also played Santa Claus for Clear Lake and local families for over 40 years until his diagnosis of cancer. He enjoyed being Santa and even answered letters that were sent to Santa at the North Pole. Bob was also an active member of the United Methodist and Moe Lutheran churches serving as a trustee. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother Kenneth and Jean Danielson, niece Kara Danielson and step-daughter Karen Loenser.
Survived by brothers and sisters Richard (Vickie) Danielson, Mary (Bill) Ouellette, Betty Rake, James (Nancy) Danielson and John Danielson. Step-children Brenda (Tony) Johnson, Anna (TJ) Buhr and Jim Priebe. Many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and friends.
Funeral Service will be 11 AM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake, WI
Visitation will be on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the United Covenant Church from 4 - 8 pm and one hour before the service at the church on Tuesday.
Interment will be at the Northern WI Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Full military honors were performed by the Clear Lake All Veterans Honor Guard.
Clergy – Pastor Margaret Grant
Music – Leah Pearson
Honorary Casket Bearers – Jim White, Bob Buhr, Neil Lilly, Rodney Fall, Mark Wood and Ray Cress
Casket Bearers – Aaron Amundsen, Zachary Amundsen, Rick Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Tim Anderson and T.J. Buhr
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home of Clear Lake, WI is handling the funeral arrangements
