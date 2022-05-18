Robert (Bob) James Nissen of St. Croix Falls passed away on May 12, 2022.
Robert served in the US Army as an military policeman after graduating from high school in St. Croix Falls. He later worked for 3M in St. Paul but was happy to retire to pursue his deep love of hunting and fishing.
The celebration of life will be held at the Eureka Baptist Church on Monday May 23 at 11:00 AM with burial following the church service at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery on Hwy 87.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.