Ricky Lee Mork

Ricky Lee Mork was born on November 24, 1958 in Amery, Wisconsin the son of Raymond and Sandra (Johnson) Mork. He grew up in Amery and attended Amery Public School graduating from high school in 1977. During his high school years he worked at the Amery Standard Station for Bill Severson. He continued working there for a short time after high school and then took a job at Andersen Window in Bayport, MN.

Ricky received training as an EMT and became employed by the Amery Ambulance Service, eventually serving as the director of the service. On October 20, 1984 he was united in marriage to Cyndy Witthoft and to this union one son was born, Travis Raymond Mork, in 1989. He became an assistant grounds keeper at the Amery Golf Course working with Ken Madsen for several years.

