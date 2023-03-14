Ricky Lee Mork was born on November 24, 1958 in Amery, Wisconsin the son of Raymond and Sandra (Johnson) Mork. He grew up in Amery and attended Amery Public School graduating from high school in 1977. During his high school years he worked at the Amery Standard Station for Bill Severson. He continued working there for a short time after high school and then took a job at Andersen Window in Bayport, MN.
Ricky received training as an EMT and became employed by the Amery Ambulance Service, eventually serving as the director of the service. On October 20, 1984 he was united in marriage to Cyndy Witthoft and to this union one son was born, Travis Raymond Mork, in 1989. He became an assistant grounds keeper at the Amery Golf Course working with Ken Madsen for several years.
Ricky enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially ice fishing. He cherished the times hunting with his dad Raymond and his son Travis, three generations enjoying the great outdoors. He also spent time as a Volunteer Fireman on the Amery Fire Department. He liked spending time playing darts with friends. Recently he has been engaged in restoring his dad’s Allis Chalmers tractor. He has lived in an apartment above the auto parts store in Amery for many years, during that time he has been employed by J & E Coating in the Amery Industrial Park.
Ricky was taken to the hospital on Thursday March 2 and transferred to Region’s Hospital in St. Paul where he passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 at the age of 64. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Sandra as well as an infant brother Randy. He is survived by his son Travis and his fiancé Sarah Grezek; his ex-wife and special friend Cyndy Witthoft as well as other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Williamson-White Funeral Home on Saturday March 18 from 2 pm to 6 pm. His cremains will be laid to rest with his parents at the Amery Cemetery at a later date. You may view a video tribute and sign an online guest book at www.williamsonwhite.com. The Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements.
