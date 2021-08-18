Richard R. Nelson passed away on August 15, 2021 at the age of 85, in Turtle Lake, WI. He was surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born in Black River Falls, WI to his parents, Juel and Esther Nelson and raised in the Hixton, WI area. Richard worked for the BNSF Railway for 43 years. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ruth Nelson and his 4 amazing children, Richard V. Nelson (Terry Weber), Rhonda (Rod) Mueller, Robert (Catherine) Nelson and Robin (Thomas) Huhn; 11 grandchildren, Kurt, Eric, Tracy (Derick), Ryan (Heather), Rayline (Lee), Steven, Cameron (Janelle), Adam (KaLeigh), Kyle (Kaye), Kevin (Shaunie), and Jaci; and his 14 great grandchildren, Logan, Trent, Cheyenne, Ellie, Sophia, Chloe, Rilynn, Everitt, Maddisyn, Evyn, Joselyn, Lillyan, Jace and Kaiyah. In addition he leaves his loving Aunt Genevive Wrobel of St. Paul, MN and many nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his loving parents, Juel and Esther Nelson, two brothers, Robert Nelson and Laverne Nelson, his Aunt Josephine and Uncles, Paul Wrobel and Roy Moe. Richard was an avid fisherman and deer hunter, but most of all he loved being involved with his family. Funeral services will take place at 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI. A visitation will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the funeral home, as well as from 3:00 to 4:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home Saturday. A private family interment will take place at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the illiamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
