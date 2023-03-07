Richard George Hahn

Richard George Hahn, age 91, of Amery, Wisconsin passed away on February 28, 2023 at Amery Memory Care. Richard was born on October 27, 1931 in Merrill, WI to Richard C. Hahn and Mathilda Ament Hahn. He grew up and attended Prairie Hills Elementary School through the 8th grade. He helped his family on their farm and also worked at the local logging camp and the mink farm. Richard attended Tool and Die school to receive his associate’s degree when he was 35 years old.

Richard was united in marriage to Violet Hofmann on October 21, 1950 in Merrill, WI where the couple made their home. They were blessed with four children: Jeffery, James, Debra and Denise. In February of 1969 they moved to Stillwater, MN and Richard started work as a tool and die machinist at Kroy Inc. He worked there for a number of years before working at Lindstrom Manufacturing until he retired.

