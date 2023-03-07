Richard George Hahn, age 91, of Amery, Wisconsin passed away on February 28, 2023 at Amery Memory Care. Richard was born on October 27, 1931 in Merrill, WI to Richard C. Hahn and Mathilda Ament Hahn. He grew up and attended Prairie Hills Elementary School through the 8th grade. He helped his family on their farm and also worked at the local logging camp and the mink farm. Richard attended Tool and Die school to receive his associate’s degree when he was 35 years old.
Richard was united in marriage to Violet Hofmann on October 21, 1950 in Merrill, WI where the couple made their home. They were blessed with four children: Jeffery, James, Debra and Denise. In February of 1969 they moved to Stillwater, MN and Richard started work as a tool and die machinist at Kroy Inc. He worked there for a number of years before working at Lindstrom Manufacturing until he retired.
In 1990 they moved to Round Lake in Frederic, WI. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, woodworking, playing cards and gardening. He also enjoyed camping and traveling, especially to Florida. In 2003 they moved to Amery, WI. He has been a resident of Amery Memory Care for the past year due to health issues.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Mathilda Hahn; wife Violet Hahn; sister Elenore Bauman; and brother Feldis Hahn. Survivors include his sons: Jeffery (Jolene) Hahn and James (Corrine) Hahn; daughters: Debra Hahn and Denise (Daniel) Ponath; brother Jerome (Beulah) Hahn as well as other loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday March 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery, WI. There was a visitation on Monday evening, March 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery and for the hour prior to the service at the church. You may view an online video and sign a guest book at www.williamsonwhite.com. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
