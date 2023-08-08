Richard G. LaBlanc, age 79 of Clayton, WI, passed away peacefully at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN on Friday, August 4, 2023, surrounded by his family after a 15-month battle with cancer.
Richard Gary LaBlanc was born on January 17, 1944, in Amery, WI, the son of Merwin & Marie (Pahlow) LaBlanc. He grew up in Clayton, WI, was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church and graduated from Clayton High School in 1962. After graduation, Richard began his cheese making career at Stella Cheese in Clayton and worked there for the next 52 years as it changed to Wisconsin Dairies and later to Foremost Farms.
On November 7, 1964, he was married to the love of his life, Betty Jane Salsbury, at The United Methodist Church in rural Prairie Farm, WI. Together they raised 3 children - Gary, Mary Jo & Laurie.
While working at Foremost Farms as a supervisor, he began to drive school bus for the Clayton School District as a substitute and extracurricular activities bus driver. Upon his retirement from Foremost Farms in August 2014, his bus driving shifted to full time as a “hobby” transporting the kids to school and numerous sporting events. He and Betty loved attending the local sporting events, traveling across the country, and made trips to Alaska, New York City, Branson, Myrtle Beach and into Canada. Richard enjoyed playing cards, dancing, going out to eat, attending Friday night fish fries, playing bingo in Almena on Saturday evenings, and loved to bake. His family claims his lefse was the best and that he knew a lot about cheese! He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all those who knew him.
He is preceded in death by: Parents – Merwin & Marie LaBlanc; Grandparents – Ernest & Lucy Pahlow and John & Jessie Dudas; In-Laws – Lloyd & Vanita Salsbury; Brothers in Law – Leonard Cichy, LeRoy Salsbury & Gerry Jeska; Nephew – Doug Cichy
He is survived by: Wife – Betty LaBlanc – Clayton, WI; Son & Daughters – Gary (JerriLynn) LaBlanc – Prairie Farm, WI, Mary Jo (Ron) Jungmann – Oakdale, MN, Laurie (Travis) Posey – Hammond, WI; Grandchildren – Brittany Nelson – Duluth, MN; Amanda Esplin – Denver, CO; & Katherine Laper – Denver, CO , Kyle (Amanda) Jungmann – Andover, MN & Erin Jungmann – St. Paul, MN, Tadd Posey & Torri Posey – Hammond, WI; Great Grandchildren – Malcolm Bekele – Denver, CO, Brooks Jungmann – Andover, MN; Brothers & Sisters – Murial Cichy – Princeton, MN, Gloria Jeska – Comstock, WI, Kathleen (Dale) Hove – Turtle Lake, WI, Roger (Carla) LaBlanc – Clear Lake, WI, LeRoy (Deanne) LaBlanc – Clayton, WI, Rodney (Mary Kay) LaBlanc – Montello, WI, Robert (Nancy) LaBlanc – Turtle Lake, WI, Bonnie (Mark) Peterson – Ellsworth, WI; Many Nieces, Nephews, Family & Friends.
Funeral Service – Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11 am at the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake, WI. Visitation – Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 4-8 pm at the United Covenant Church and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Interment – Mt. Hope Cemetery in Turtle Lake, WI. Clergy – Pastor Margaret Grant. Casket Bearers – Ron Jungmann, Travis Posey, Kyle Jungmann, Tadd Posey, Roger LaBlanc & LeRoy LaBlanc. Honorary Casket Bearers – Rodney LaBlanc, Robert LaBlanc & Dale Hove
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling the arrangements.
