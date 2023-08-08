Richard G. LaBlanc

Richard G. LaBlanc, age 79 of Clayton, WI, passed away peacefully at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN on Friday, August 4, 2023, surrounded by his family after a 15-month battle with cancer. 

Richard Gary LaBlanc was born on January 17, 1944, in Amery, WI, the son of Merwin & Marie (Pahlow) LaBlanc.  He grew up in Clayton, WI, was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church and graduated from Clayton High School in 1962.  After graduation, Richard began his cheese making career at Stella Cheese in Clayton and worked there for the next 52 years as it changed to Wisconsin Dairies and later to Foremost Farms.  

