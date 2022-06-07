Rev. David A. van Gorkom, age 97, formerly of Amery, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2022, at Miller Pointe Care Facility in Mandan, ND. He was born February 17, 1925, in Salt Lake City, UT to Dr. Jacob and Marion (Muse) van Gorkom.
David was a proud WWII veteran and served 33 months in England as a mechanic. After his return to the states he attended Fort Wayne Bible College in Fort Wayne, IN. He graduated in the morning of May 25, 1951, and was united in marriage to Barbara Dalley that afternoon.
David pastored for 50 years and served churches across Michigan, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Iowa. From 1967-1971, he was the pastor of First Baptist Church (Journey Church) in Amery, WI.
Camping, golfing, traveling and playing his cornet are some of the things he enjoyed, but telling others about his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ is what he loved the most.
David is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, Dr. Jacob and Marion van Gorkom; twin brother, Paul and wife Ruth.
He is survived by his children, Sheryl (Mike) Forshier of Amery, WI; Timothy (Michelle) of North Branch, MN; David (Susan) of Minot, ND; Daniel (Nadine) of Garrison, ND; 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
A private family celebration will held on June 25th, in Berthold, ND.
