Renee Eva (Grosskreutz) Welch, 60, Passed away Saturday November 19 in Cape Coral, FL from sudden illness. Renee was born March 16, 1962 in Cumberland, WI to Paul and Iva (Anton) Grosskreutz. She attended school in Clayton, WI, graduating from Clayton High School in 1980. Renee worked at a variety of jobs in her adult life including working for United Parcel Service, operating a landscaping business, and most recently as a supervisor for Allegiant Airlines in Punta Gorda, FL. She was united in marriage to James Welch on January 11, 2001 in Cape Coral, FL. Renee was a loving woman who enjoyed spending time with her family and dogs (her kids). She loved collectables. She enjoyed quilting and sewing, often making special gifts for family members. She also enjoyed antiques and flowers. She and Jim recently purchased a new home in Cape Coral where they safely rode out Hurricane Ian this fall.
Renee was preceded in death by grandparents Frank and Iva Anton and Rose Chalman, father Paul Grosskreutz, and her beloved dogs, Sadie and Savannah.
Renee is survived by husband, James Welch and stepson Tyler Welch of Cape Coral, FL, Mother Iva (Harold) Kittelson, brothers Steve (Michelle), Jim (Kathy Hanson), and Pat (Joni Dockery), parents in – law James and Linda Welch, many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews, and her beloved Australian Blue Healer, Inky.
Funeral arrangements will be held on Wednesday, November 30 at Coral Ridge Funeral Home in Cape Coral, FL. A celebration of Renee’s life will be held at a date and place yet to be announced in Clayton, WI.
