Renee A. Glowe, age 58 of Clayton, WI, died on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield, WI after complications from treatment for Leukemia.
Renee Ann Glowe was born on January 23, 1964 in Cumberland, WI the daughter of James and Caroline (Sinclair) Glowe. She grew up on the family farm in Clayton, WI, was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran there and graduated from Clayton High School in 1982. Renee worked for a time at Miracle Ear in Turtle Lake, WI and later was employed as foreman at Plastech in Amery, WI. She retired into dairy farming after her father died in 2006. Renee was known for her quick wit, sharp sense of humor and was always there to help people or animals in need. In addition to operating the farm, Renee was an avid bowler and maintained a 190+ average for many years. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, etching, making pin ornaments, origami, and working with stain glass. Renee was a very talented and creative artist who enjoyed painting vases, landscapes and wild life scenes with oil and acrylics. She loved traveling and took several trips to Hawaii and Las Vegas. Renee enjoyed visiting the MN State Fair and was a huge KISS fan, attending nearly a dozen shows over the past few years. She was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake, WI and will be sorely missed by her brother, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Caroline Glowe.
Renee is survived by brother, James Glowe Jr.; cousins, Rosemary (Tom) Fitzgerald, Beth, Christi and Tony Fitzgerald; best friends, Lonnie Stowell, Kerri Slate and Sandie Heppner; cousins from Oregon and her bowling team.
Funeral Services were Monday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. Clergy - Pastor Steven Miller Organist - Lynette Frederick. Casketbearers: Pete Arcand, Jeff Becker, Dean Munkelwitz, Derrick Munkelwitz, Clint Slate and Mark Ulloum. Interment - Clayton Cemetery, Clayton, WI.
Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI handled the arrangements.
