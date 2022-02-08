Red Thompson passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at The Deerfield in New Richmond at the age of 87, after a brave battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Red was born to Ralph and Eulalia Thompson on January 28, 1935 and raised in Amery, above the blacksmith shop owned by his father. Red was the ninth of ten children. All of his siblings have passed away before him.
Red was a tremendous high school athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball on championship teams. After high school, he joined the Army and spent some time in Korea. Upon returning home, he went to trade school at Dunwoody, where he learned to be a machinist.
In 1960 Red met the love of his life, Pat Brewer, from St. Paul. They married in 1961 and moved to Clear Lake where they began their family. Red worked at FabriTek and later started a successful business with his brother Don. Red managed Thompson Machine (the shop) until his retirement.
In 1973, Red and the family moved back to Amery, living close to the Apple River, then on Lake Wapogasset, and finally on Beaver Brook, before they moved to The Deerfield in 2021. He received great care at The Deerfield and established wonderful friendships with both residents and staff in the short time he lived there.
Red continued his love of playing sports throughout his adult life, playing softball, racquetball, and golf. He achieved the ultimate goal, a hole in one, twice in his life. He also loved trap shooting, snowmobiling and hunting. He met incredible people through these activities – the Howie’s Bar Team gang became like family to Red and their friendships carried on long after their softball days were over.
His second career, after retirement, was creating and managing food plots. He received top-notch education at a food plot bootcamp in Michigan, and was passionate about creating and preserving habitat for deer and other wildlife. He was very active in Pheasants Forever.
During retirement, Red and Pat spent their winters honing their golf skills living in Leisure World in Mesa, Arizona. They enjoyed the social environment in this retirement community and developed long-lasting friendships.
Red left an impression on everyone he met – mostly a positive impression! He was known for his humor and his generous, kind spirit. He ended most jokes with his catchphrase, “True Story”. Many knew him through his various coffee groups – a tradition started during coffee breaks at the shop, continuing throughout his retirement. Often he had two or more coffee groups he visited each day! Funny thing is that he didn’t even like the taste of coffee all that much!
Red is survived by his loving wife, Pat; his three daughters; Mary Quist (Randy), JoAnn Wrich, and Teri Wolfe (Pat); as well as six grandchildren (Logan Wrich, Seth Wrich, Allie Wrich, Sam Wolfe, Alex Wolfe, and Anna Quist). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as countless friends.
A celebration of Red’s life will include a funeral mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Williamson-White funeral Home as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
