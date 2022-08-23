Raymond Walter Klopotek

Raymond Walter Klopotek was born on September 23, 1944 to Walter and Vera (Kluge) Klopotek in Cumberland, Wisconsin. Ray attended school in Cumberland where he graduated in1963.

Ray attended Stout State University in Menomonie, WI, then transferred to WITC in La Crosse, WI to become a linotype operator. Upon completing his studies in La Crosse, Ray returned to Cumberland and was the Linotype setter for the Cumberland Advocate, where he had worked during his high school years as an apprentice.

