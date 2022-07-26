Randall Martin Combs, age 69 of Amery, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2022 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN. He was born on January 31, 1953 in Murphysboro, Illinois to Kenneth and Julie Combs. He was united in marriage to his wife, Christine (Namowicz) Combs in August of 1987. He served in the US Navy on the west coast of the United States and then moved onto being an auto mechanic. He loved watching baseball, barbecuing and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Julie Combs; wife Christine Combs; granddaughter Josie Lehnartz and many other loved ones. Randy is survived by his daughters, Michelle Waller and Erin Waller; grandson Devon Lehnartz; granddaughter Nevaeh Jade; sister Nancy Meyers; brother Richard Combs and numerous other grandkids, nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service with military honors took place at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. To sign an online guest book please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
Latest News
- Estate of Larry Hartmeister
- Name Change Mikaela Schmidt
- Polk County Kinship runs the Amazing Race
- Amery’s Alicia Monson continues to rock the running world
- Consider becoming a part of the Amery Woman’s Club
- Greenlee honored posthumously
- Country nights and carnival lights at the St. Croix County Fair
- Marson retiring
Most Popular
Articles
- Amery’s Alicia Monson continues to rock the running world
- Marson retiring
- Kay F. Hoff
- Country nights and carnival lights at the St. Croix County Fair
- Polk County Kinship runs the Amazing Race
- Greenlee honored posthumously
- After two-year delay, European dream becomes reality for Amery FFA team
- Consider becoming a part of the Amery Woman’s Club
- Name Change Mikaela Schmidt
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: July 19, 2022
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 29
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.