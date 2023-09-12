Ralph Vincent LaDuke Sr., age 87, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in Amery, WI after a brain bleed. He was born in Mondovi, WI on December 8, 1935 to Reid and Ava (Fleischauer) LaDuke. Ralph was one of seven children and had five brothers and one sister. In his first marriage with his wife, Patricia, Ralph had two children, Ralph “Vince” Vincent LaDuke Jr. and Susan “Suzi” Dee LaDuke. He had another son, Randal “Randy” Jay LaDuke, with his second wife, Victoria.
After graduating from River Falls State College majoring in Agriculture, Ralph began working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He served in the Army from 1955-1957 as a PFC Radio Operator in Fort Lewis, WA. Afterwards, he made his home in Balsam Lake where he was employed as a loan officer with the County Farm and Home office. Ralph was also a Mason with the Clear Lake Lodge #230. Ralph loved reading biographies and history.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger, Milton, Roy, Elmer, and Paul; and sister, Florence. He is survived by his sons, Ralph “Vince” Jr. and Randal “Randy”; daughter, Susan “Suzi”; 3 step-daughters; 2 grandsons; 17 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Ralph’s family would like to thank the staff at Golden Age Manor in Amery for caring for him during the past years.
A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Following the funeral, there will be a luncheon and a burial afterwards with Military Honors at Bunyan Union Cemetery in Balsam Lake, WI.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.