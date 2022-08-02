On July 31, 2022, Phyllis Audrey Paulson passed away peacefully in her home. She was 90 years old. A lifelong Wisconsin native, Phyllis was well-loved in her small town. She was born on February 26th, 1932 in Amery, raised in Clear Lake, Wisconsin by her parents, Monfred and Ruth (Ross) Wienberg, along with her sister, Roslyn. She was baptized and confirmed at Clear Lake Methodist Church. She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1949 as class Salutatorian and attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. During her school career she met the love of her life and best friend, Alvin Paulson. As high school sweethearts, they were married on September 8, 1950 at the Clear Lake Methodist Church. Alvin and Phyllis were married for over 70 years and spent those 70 years together living a life filled with family, faith, laughter, and friendships. Together they raised 5 children: Bradley, Rickey, Cynthia, Tammera, & Kimberley.
Though Phyllis lived in Clear Lake her whole life, as a couple, she and Alvin lived in several locations. Early in their marriage, Phyllis and Alvin lived 3 miles north of Clear Lake and farmed on a dairy farm. In 1979, they built a new home just a quarter of a mile down the road where they hosted countless family gatherings and holidays. In 2007 they moved into the Ridgeview Apartments, where they were surrounded by many friends and relatives within the apartment complex.
Phyllis wore many hats in her professional life. She was a housewife, farmer, and an office receptionist for over 30 years at Paulson Chiropractic.
Phyllis also had numerous hobbies, such as: knitting, gardening, and lawn care; but her true passion was world travel. She diligently organized trips for over 50 years to numerous locations throughout the world with family, friends, and community members. To the day of her passing, she could accurately recall all the dates and details of every trip. She loved seeing the world and sharing those amazing experiences with others. Her final trip took place this past winter to Florida to celebrate her 90th Birthday, surrounded by family.
Social to the very end, Phyllis loved attending all her children/grandchildren/great-grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities. Each child and grandchild held an important place in her heart. She hosted and/or attended all family events and loved to keep busy staying in touch with family and friends.
Phyllis was also very active in her local church, The United Covenant Church in Clear Lake. Following her final attendance at church service on Sunday, July 31st, Phyllis passed peacefully and unexpectedly in her home.
Phyllis is proceeded in death by her daughter, Dr. Tammy Paulson & son-in-law, Pat Lasecki; parents, Monfred & Ruth Wienberg; in-laws, Newel & Heartha Paulson; sister, Rozy Holtz; brothers-in-law, Jim Holtz, Ivan Paulson, and Carl Paulson.
She is survived by her husband, Alvin Paulson; children, Brad (Rhonda) Paulson, Rick (Sue) Paulson, Cindy (Chad) Kressin, Kim (Glen) Gorres; grandchildren, Stacy (Dan) Matson, Jeremy (Janelle) Paulson, Ross (Molly) Paulson, Brent (Kacey) Paulson, Alex Paulson, Mike (Kim) Paulson, Janelle (Joe) Baarsch, Kristie (Chris) Taffe, Bethany (Corey) Gansen, Kali Conrad, Jackson Conrad, Nick (Jill) Gorres, Chase Gorres, and Mitch Gorres; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Cameryn Matson, Chelsey and Cayden Paulson, Jackson and Kamry Paulson, Deklan and Rowan Paulson, McKenna and Melvin Paulson, Dominic and Lilly Paulson, Annabelle and Tristian Baarsch, MacKenzie and Carter Taffe, Jupiter Gansen, Lucy Conrad, Beckham and Tyson Gorres, Carstin and Caysen Gorres; brother/sisters-in-law, Don & Phyllis Paulson, Muriel Paulson, Ethel Paulson, and Loren & Lynda Paulson, and many, many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Pallbearers will be her grandson’s. Honorary Pallbearers will be her granddaughters.
Phyllis’s family invites you to join them in a time of celebration of her fully lived life and an opportunity to mourn the loss of such an important person in so many lives. A visitation will take place on Thursday, August 4th 5:00-8:00 pm at the United Covenant Church, along with one hour prior to the funeral service. The Funeral service will take place on Friday, August 5th at 11:00 am also at the United Covenant Church, Clear Lake, WI.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.