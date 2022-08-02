Phyllis Audrey Paulson

On July 31, 2022, Phyllis Audrey Paulson passed away peacefully in her home. She was 90 years old. A lifelong Wisconsin native, Phyllis was well-loved in her small town. She was born on February 26th, 1932 in Amery, raised in Clear Lake, Wisconsin by her parents, Monfred and Ruth (Ross) Wienberg, along with her sister, Roslyn. She was baptized and confirmed at Clear Lake Methodist Church. She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1949 as class Salutatorian and attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. During her school career she met the love of her life and best friend, Alvin Paulson. As high school sweethearts, they were married on September 8, 1950 at the Clear Lake Methodist Church. Alvin and Phyllis were married for over 70 years and spent those 70 years together living a life filled with family, faith, laughter, and friendships. Together they raised 5 children: Bradley, Rickey, Cynthia, Tammera, & Kimberley.

Though Phyllis lived in Clear Lake her whole life, as a couple, she and Alvin lived in several locations. Early in their marriage, Phyllis and Alvin lived 3 miles north of Clear Lake and farmed on a dairy farm. In 1979, they built a new home just a quarter of a mile down the road where they hosted countless family gatherings and holidays. In 2007 they moved into the Ridgeview Apartments, where they were surrounded by many friends and relatives within the apartment complex.

