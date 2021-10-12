Penelope "Penny" Kinney

Nov. 25, 1940 - Sept. 24, 2021
Penny Kinney, age 80 of Superior, WI; formerly of Amery, WI; passed away peacefully, Friday Sept. 24, 2021 at Essentia Health, in Duluth, MN.
She leaves behind her 3 Sons, Michael "Mike" Keller (MaryAnn) of Superior, WI; Patrick "Pat" Keller (Bonnie) of Amery, WI; Jay Kinney (Reenie) of Foxboro, WI; and her brother David "Dave" Johansen (Pam) of St. Paul, MN.
She is also survived by her 8 Grandchildren, and 8 Great Grandchildren.
Penny is preceded in death by her Husband, William "Bill" Kinney and her beloved Grandmother, Grace "Nana" Butts.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 pm on October 23, 2021 at Jay and Reenie’s home in Foxboro, WI.
