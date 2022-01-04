Peggy Schaffer Prinz

It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our mother and grandmother, Peggy E. Prinz. Surrounded by family and in her home, she passed away on December 28, 2021, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Peggy, one of seven children, was born August 30, 1936, on a small farm in Clayton, WI to Fred and Louise (Mewes) Schaffer.
We remember Peggy for her loving, selfless nature; her perseverance and determination were fondly referred to as “Schaffer blood.” Peggy had beautiful perennial gardens, which she took so much pride and joy in. She was an amazing cook and baker, and one of her favorites was her homemade cookies! Peggy truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren—so much so she would often forgo taking a vacation herself so that she could spend time with them. She even took early retirement to help care for them.
During Peggy’s working years, she served as a waitress at the famous Gobbler Supper Club in Johnson Creek, WI, and at Nob Hill in Onalaska, WI. She transitioned into retail and worked her favorite job at Dayton's (Macy’s) as a sales consultant, earning accolades for her achievements in attaining and surpassing sales goals. She adored her Dayton’s family and helped patrons dress sharp, as Peggy was always so put together and was a classy dresser herself. Upon retirement, Peggy spent many hours volunteering for the Holmen School District where she enjoyed listening to and helping young children read.
Peggy was a steward for peace and kindness. Her wish for everyone was to be kind to one another. Mom, we upheld that promise and will continue to do so!
Peggy is survived by her children Linda (Frank) Danek of Canon City, CO, Shelly (Randy) Schullo of Bloomer, WI, Jason Prinz of Mindoro, WI, and Melissa DuCharme Prinz of Holmen, WI; grandchildren Daniel Johnson, Anna Johnson (David Musbach), Aiden DuCharme, Addison DuCharme, Lyza Schullo (Tanner Cernick), and Jay Schullo. She is also survived by her sister, Goldie Meyer, brother-in-law Russell Utgard, and sister-in-law Jacque Schaffer.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Louise, husband Mel, grandson Aaron Branzell, and sisters Dr. Mildred Hanson and Doris Utgard, brothers Ralph, Victor, and John Schaffer.
A Memorial Service was held at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, Onalaska. Burial was in Clayton Cemetery, Clayton, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Holmen Lutheran Church Youth Program, 228 Morris Street, Holmen, WI. 54636
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com
