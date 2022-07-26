Obit - Candle

Patty Lou Hanson was born on August 21, 1933 in Shakopee, Minnesota.  Her mother passed away when Pat was six weeks old.  At age seven, she went to live with her foster parents, Eric and Olive Ebert.  Pat attended elementary school in Buffalo, Minnesota.  She attended a Vocational High School in Minneapolis, MN, learning how to sew.  Her first job was in a tie factory and later at Setchell-Carlson TV in New Brighton, MN where she made “good” money for the times. 

On October 6, 1956 she and Donald Hanson were married in Maple Grove, MN.  They settled in Mounds View where they attended Abiding Savior Lutheran Church.  In 1962 they adopted two week and five day old Lisa.  Then in 1965 they adopted five month and two week old Larry.  In 1984, after the children had graduated and Don retired, they decided to move back to Don’s home area-Amery, WI.  Pat has been a faithful member of Amery Free Lutheran Church since moving to Amery.  She and Don kept busy every day with projects, garage sales, auctions and worked for Black Brook Township at the dump and putting up fire numbers for ten years. Pat lost her best friend, Don, when he passed away on September 26, 2001.

