Patty Lou Hanson was born on August 21, 1933 in Shakopee, Minnesota. Her mother passed away when Pat was six weeks old. At age seven, she went to live with her foster parents, Eric and Olive Ebert. Pat attended elementary school in Buffalo, Minnesota. She attended a Vocational High School in Minneapolis, MN, learning how to sew. Her first job was in a tie factory and later at Setchell-Carlson TV in New Brighton, MN where she made “good” money for the times.
On October 6, 1956 she and Donald Hanson were married in Maple Grove, MN. They settled in Mounds View where they attended Abiding Savior Lutheran Church. In 1962 they adopted two week and five day old Lisa. Then in 1965 they adopted five month and two week old Larry. In 1984, after the children had graduated and Don retired, they decided to move back to Don’s home area-Amery, WI. Pat has been a faithful member of Amery Free Lutheran Church since moving to Amery. She and Don kept busy every day with projects, garage sales, auctions and worked for Black Brook Township at the dump and putting up fire numbers for ten years. Pat lost her best friend, Don, when he passed away on September 26, 2001.
In September of 2017, Patty moved to Amery Memory Care. She loved her new home where she received good care, love and had a safe environment. She enjoyed entertaining the staff and residents with her humor. She looked forward to playing Bingo and PO:KE:NO.
Patty passed away in her sleep on July 18, 2022 at Amery Memory Care. Preceded in death were her mother, foster parents, two sisters, husband Donald, son Larry, daughter Lisa Reece and son-in-law Don Reece. Left to mourn her passing are grandsons Shane Hanson, Cody Reece and Kyle Reece, granddaughter Jessica Reece and great grandsons Brennen and Matthew Reece and foster Brother Harvey Ebert. She also leaves many good friends and extended family. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Amery Free Lutheran Church in Amery. A visitation will take place the hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the East Immanuel Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Amery Free Lutheran Church, 647 113th Street, Amery. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
