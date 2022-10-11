Patricia (Pat) Bullock died peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 1, 2022 at the age of 82 at the Baldwin Care center in Baldwin, WI where she had lived for the past 6 years.
Patricia Ann Bullock was born on March 15, 1940 in Menomonie, WI to Robert and Verna Lindsley. She grew up on the family farm and attended school in Prairie Farm WI. She then moved to the Twin Cities where she raised her daughter Jackie. Over the years Pat worked as a live in home health care aid and occasional cleaning person from the Rice Lake WI to New Richmond WI area before moving to the Clear Lake WI area to be near her Daughter and her Grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, embroidery, puzzles, baking, and long drives in the car especially to see the Fall leaves.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Verna Lindsley, her brother James Lindsley and sister- in- law Diane Lindsley, her sister Judy Schwartz and brother-in-law Mike, her cousin Robert Kurschner who was raised like a brother, and her stepson Joseph Lindquist.
Pat is survived by her daughter Jackie and son-in-law Thales of Clear Lake WI; Grandchildren – Thales Kirk Jr., Skye (Jason) Pugh, Zachary Kirk, and Ryan Kirk; Great Grandchildren – Greyson Kirk and Nevaeh Pugh; Step Grandsons – Jason Lindquist, Joseph Lindquist II and their families. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We will be having a celebration of life on Friday Oct. 14, 2022 from 4 – 7 pm at the Scheuermann-Hammer funeral home in Clear Lake.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
