Pat Thompson (Brewer)

Pat Thompson (Brewer) passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The Deerfield in New Richmond at the age of 84, after a brave battle with melanoma and dementia. Pat was born to Frank and Agnes Brewer on June 3, 1938 and raised in St. Paul. Pat was the second of six children. She is survived by all of her siblings: Mary Ann Walton, Jim Brewer, Frank Brewer, Linda Tomai and Steve Brewer.

In 1960 Pat met the love of her life, Red Thompson, from Amery. They married in 1961 and moved to Clear Lake where they began their family. In 1973, Pat, Red and the family moved to Amery, living close to the Apple River, then on Lake Wapogasset, and finally on Beaver Brook, before they moved to The Deerfield in 2021. They both received great care at The Deerfield and established wonderful friendships with both residents and staff.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.