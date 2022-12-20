Pat Thompson (Brewer) passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The Deerfield in New Richmond at the age of 84, after a brave battle with melanoma and dementia. Pat was born to Frank and Agnes Brewer on June 3, 1938 and raised in St. Paul. Pat was the second of six children. She is survived by all of her siblings: Mary Ann Walton, Jim Brewer, Frank Brewer, Linda Tomai and Steve Brewer.
In 1960 Pat met the love of her life, Red Thompson, from Amery. They married in 1961 and moved to Clear Lake where they began their family. In 1973, Pat, Red and the family moved to Amery, living close to the Apple River, then on Lake Wapogasset, and finally on Beaver Brook, before they moved to The Deerfield in 2021. They both received great care at The Deerfield and established wonderful friendships with both residents and staff.
Pat was an amazing quilter, mastering the art of applique, as well as other forms of piecework. Before she learned to quilt, she sewed clothes for her girls, including wedding and bridesmaid dresses. Knitting was another craft hobby she enjoyed. She and Red loved to play cards, and maintained an active social life throughout their six decades together. Pat was a fair-weather golfer. Her golf friends were dubbed the Plan B group, as they always had an alternative activity planned if the conditions weren’t perfect for golf. She and Red snowmobiled and shot trap together and were involved in many clubs around these activities.
During retirement, Pat and Red spent their winters honing their golf and social skills living in Leisure World in Mesa, Arizona. They enjoyed the social environment in this retirement community and developed long-lasting friendships. Pat also excelled at making stained glass creations and playing bean bags.
Pat was quick-witted and surprised many with her sage one-liners. We know Red is up in heaven waiting for her with a new roster of jokes, holding a spot for her at the 500, bridge, or Shanghai table.
Pat is survived by her three daughters; Mary Quist (Randy), JoAnn Wrich, and Teri Wolfe (Pat); as well as six grandchildren (Logan Wrich, Seth Wrich, Allie Wrich, Sam Wolfe, Alex Wolfe, and Anna Quist). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as countless friends. She was welcomed in heaven by Red as well as her son-in-law Paul Wrich and her parents.
A celebration of Pat’s life will include a funeral mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022 at the Williamson-White funeral Home as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
