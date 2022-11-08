Orlin Leroy Ellefson, age 94, of Dresser, passed away on November 1, 2022.
Orlin was born June 26, 1928 on the family farm in Cushing, WI. He was the middle child of Bredo and Theresa Ellefson. Orlin was drafted for the Korean War in 1952, at the age of 23. He served honorably for two years in Korea and Japan with the 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. After discharge Orlin lived and worked in the Twin Cities, continuing to come home to the family farm and enjoying time with his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed many activities, such as fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and bowling.
Orlin married his bride, Linda, of 47 years, in 1975. They settled in Brooklyn Center and shortly thereafter started a family having Aaron, Mark and Jill. After retiring from General Mills in Minneapolis, his family moved to Dresser where he enjoyed his time raising a family, working part-time at Trollhaugen and later being a doting grandfather.
Orlin is preceded in death by his parents, Bredo and Theresa; brothers, Bryce (Luella) and Bruce (Helen); and sister, Lois (Bob). Orlin is survived by his wife Linda; brother John (Karen); children Aaron, Mark (Katy), Jill (Pete); and grandchildren Amelia, Jack and Pippa.
Funeral services were held 11:00 am, Monday, November 7, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church, Dresser, WI. Visitation was held from 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, November 6, 2022 and continued one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment took place at the Laketown Cemetery, Cushing, WI. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, WI, Osceola, WI. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
