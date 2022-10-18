Odell Kenneth Olson, 77, of rural Clayton, WI passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI after a courageous battle with cancer.
Odell was born on February 4, 1945 in Amery, WI to the late Clarence & Alma (Gullickson) Olson. He was brought up on the family farm in Clayton and remained there his entire life. Odell graduated from Clayton High School where he enjoyed playing center for the Clayton Bears. His first driving lessons were on a tractor, he had been helping on the family farm from a very young age since his dad was working in Bayport full time. Odell loved this community and was involved in many activities; school board member and serving on the Clayton township board of supervisors. He will always be known for being a generous, genuine, trust-worthy people person. To know him, was to be his friend. He will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by; parents, and a brother: Gary Keith.
He is survived by his loving wife: Ruth McKay Olson; Daughter: Jennifer; Grandchildren: Dustin Johnson, Collin Jones, Ashleigh Olson; Siblings: Shelia Coleen Jaeger, Janet Christine Wisniewski; Niece & Nephews: Gary, Debbie, Jamie, Chris, and Shannon; And many other family members and friends.
There will be a Visitation from 4-7 pm at Scheuermann-Hammer FH on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home and again on Wednesday from 10AM until the time of service at church.
Memorial service will be 11AM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, 134 South Prentice Street Clayton, WI.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home of Clear Lake, WI handled the arrangements
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.