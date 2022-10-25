Nyla Colleen Roettger (Koerper)

January 7, 1928 - October 21, 2022

Nyla Colleen Koerper was born in Brookings, South Dakota to Clayton and Ruby Koerper on January 7th, 1928. She was a graduate of the Webster High School Class of 1947. Nyla wed Herbert Edward Roettger on September 19, 1953; they were married for over 60 years. They started their family in New Richmond, Wisconsin where they lived for 44 years. Nyla and Herb moved to Amery after retirement where they lived for over 20 years.

