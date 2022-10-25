Nyla Colleen Roettger (Koerper)

Nyla Colleen Koerper was born in Brookings, South Dakota to Clayton and Ruby Koerper on January 7th, 1928. She was a graduate of the Webster High School Class of 1947. Nyla wed Herbert Edward Roettger on September 19, 1953; they were married for over 60 years. They started their family in New Richmond, Wisconsin where they lived for 44 years. Nyla and Herb moved to Amery after retirement where they lived for over 20 years.
Nyla was preceded in death by her parents Clayton and Ruby Koerper and her husband Herbert Roettger. Nyla is survived by her children; Stacy (Utpal) Saha, Colleen (Mike) DeMarco; grandchildren; Adam DeMarco, Ryan DeMarco, Priyanka Saha, and Ashish (Jessica) Saha and great-grandchild Connor Saha. She is also survived by her sister Nora Gerber (Koerper) and many loved nieces and nephews.
Nyla had a zest for life and showed it by her involvement in her local community. She always belonged to her neighborhood Homemakers’ club, was a Girl Scout leader for years, and was a Deaconess at the Congregational Church in Amery in her retirement. Nyla worked at the St. Croix County Health Center, first driving the van, then as an occupational therapy aide and finally as the activities director. Even after retirement she looked forward to monthly get-togethers with the ‘old timers club’ of staff that she had worked with there.
Nyla loved to sing and dance throughout her life. She used to go to the local retirement home to sing for the residents when in her 80s. She could often be found dancing in her kitchen while whipping up a delicious meal. A self-proclaimed ‘cloth-aholic’, her house was always full of extra things that she wanted to have on hand in case someone was in need, and delicious pots of chicken and dumplings or an apple pie would appear out of her kitchen whenever someone was sick. Nyla was also a master of many crafts, but her signature skill was sewing. Her children, grandchildren, and many friends benefited from her skill at sewing and her generosity.
Even as her memory was fading her personality and quick wit was intact. When her daughter would leave from a visit, she would tell her mom to be good. With a glint in her eye Nyla would always say, “Aww, what fun is that?!”
Nyla passed away on October 21st, 2022 at age 94 and three quarters. She had a full life, filled with family, friends, and laughter.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Sincere thanks to her caregivers over the last few years at Whispering Pines for their loving and compassionate care.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, Wisconsin. The funeral service will be held at the Congregational Church in Amery, Wisconsin at 11 am on Wednesday with visitation an hour before the service.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.