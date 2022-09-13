Norman J. Reed, age 94 of Clear Lake, WI, died on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Golden Age Manor Nursing Home of Amery, WI.
Norman Joseph Reed was born on February 24,1928 in Clear Lake, WI the son of Norman O. & Mary (Mara) Reed. He grew up in the Clear Lake area, was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1946. After high school, Norman began driving routes for various milk haulers in and around Clear Lake. On August 10, 1950, he was married to Norma E. Wood at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Amery, WI. Norman enlisted and served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. During this time they made their home in Moses Lake, WA. After his honorable discharge from the service, they moved back to Clear Lake where they raised 6 children: David, John, Diane, Janet, Matthew, & Cindy. In 1961, Norman began working at Midland Co-op delivering propane, eventually becoming and retiring as manager in 1990. Norman spent his retirement years driving truck for Buhr Bros, and taking numerous trips with Norma across the country. Norman was a lifelong learner, traveler, loved reading, exploring and observing nature through the lens of a good set of binoculars, especially birds and wildlife. Norman spent much of his time having impactful conversations with those around him. He loved mountains, vintage tractors and trains, and spending time with his family at gatherings, sporting events, band concerts, clubs and anything else his grandchildren were involved in. He served on the Clear Lake School Board for 27 years and was an active member of the St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Norman’s number one priority was his family and he will be dearly missed by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family.
Memorials can be given to Clear Lake Scholarship Fund, Crex Meadows, and D. D. Kennedy.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma; parents, Norman & Mary Reed; brothers, Myrl Reed, Dale Reed & Jim Reed.
Survived by Sons & Daughters, Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren, David (Lori) Reed - Clear Lake, WI, Megan Reed, Cassandra (Jason) Varghese, John (Sandi) Reed - Amery, WI, Kennedy Reed (Brett Ahrens), Austin Reed (Kyla Marley), Diane (Roger) Blanchard - Clear Lake, WI, Ryan (Carrie) Blanchard - Bailey Blanchard, Tyson Blanchard & Jordan Blanchard, Erin (Dylan) Gorres - Oliver Gorres & Vidalia Gorres, Nathan (Melissa) Blanchard - Hailee Blanchard, Harrison Blanchard & Harper Blanchard, Alison (Ben) Blanchard Avery - David Avery, Brittany Avery, Trenten Avery, Lillian Avery & Ben Avery, Jr, Janet (Peter) Arcand - Clear Lake, WI, Theresa (Andy) Brantner - Will Brantner, Drew Brantner, Owen Brantner & Marcus Brantner, Stephen (Christi) Arcand - Caleb Arcand, Natalie Arcand, Nora Arcand & Noelle Arcand, Elizabeth (Chase) O’Keefe - Amelia O’Keefe, Eleanor O’Keefe & Abram O’Keefe, Laura (Kerry) Danielson - Gabe Danielson, Lennon Danielson & Eden Danielson, Sam (Jamie) Arcand - Arlo Arcand, Matthew Reed - Clear Lake, WI, Caitlin (Jason) Anderson - Camryn Anderson, Courtney Reed, Cindy (Scott) Hatella - Colfax, WI, Matthew (Marquessa) Chirhart - Layla Chirhart, Alexandra (Manuel) Chirhart Velasco - Maya Velasco, Matteo Velasco & Lucas Velasco, Sister - Deb (Bill) Boehm, Brother and Sisters in Law - Alane Wood & Bonnie (Dick) Bale; Many Relatives, Family & Friends.
Mass of Christian Burial at 6 PM on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, WI. Clergy - Fr. John Long. Music - Yoshiko Shakal and St. John’s Choir. Visitation - Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 3 - 5:30 pm at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, WI. Interment - Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.