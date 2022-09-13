Norman J. Reed

Norman J. Reed, age 94 of  Clear Lake, WI,  died on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Golden Age Manor  Nursing Home of Amery, WI.

Norman Joseph Reed was born on February 24,1928 in Clear Lake, WI the son of Norman O. & Mary (Mara) Reed.  He grew up in the Clear Lake area, was baptized and confirmed at  St. John’s Catholic Church and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1946.   After high school, Norman began driving routes for various milk haulers in and around Clear Lake.   On August 10, 1950,  he was married to Norma E. Wood at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Amery, WI.   Norman enlisted and served in the United States Air Force  from 1951 to 1955.  During this time they made their home in Moses Lake, WA.   After his honorable discharge from the service, they moved back to Clear Lake where they raised 6 children: David, John, Diane, Janet, Matthew, & Cindy.   In 1961, Norman began working at Midland Co-op delivering propane, eventually becoming and retiring as manager in 1990.   Norman spent his retirement years driving truck for Buhr Bros, and taking numerous trips with Norma across the country.  Norman was a lifelong learner, traveler, loved reading, exploring and observing nature through the lens of a good set of binoculars, especially birds and wildlife. Norman spent much of his time having impactful conversations with those around him. He loved mountains, vintage tractors and trains, and spending time with his family at gatherings, sporting events, band concerts, clubs and anything else his grandchildren were involved in. He served on the Clear Lake School Board for 27 years and was an active member of the St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake.  Norman’s number one priority was his family and he will be dearly missed by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.