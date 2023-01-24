Nicola L. Raschick, age 41 of Clear Lake, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
Nicola Lynn Raschick was born on September 23, 1981 in St. Paul, MN the daughter of Rich and Linda (Newbauer) Raschick. She was baptized at New Life in Christ Baptist Church on October 3, 1981 and attended elementary school at Somerset, WI. Nicola moved with her family to Amery, WI and later they settled in Clear Lake, WI where she graduated from High School in 2000. In September of 2001, Nicola was involved in a motor vehicle accident that left her paralyzed from the chest down. She has been wheelchair bound since her accident, but she never let her disability keep her from doing the things she loved. Nicola enjoyed painting, shopping, movies, singing and dancing. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends and will be sorely missed by those who knew her.
She is proceeded in death by her significant other, Ryan Strenke; grandparents; Joe and Virginia Newbauer and Frank and Patricia Raschick
Nicola is survived by Daughter, Corrine Tulgren - Clear Lake, WI; Parents, Rich and Linda Raschick - Clear Lake, WI; Brother and Sister, Allen (Andrea Dix) Raschick - Osceola, WI, Karie (Brian Rudi) Raschick - Clear Lake, WI; Nieces and Nephews, Noah, Joe, Hunter, Caleb, Logan Casey, Hazel, Sadie and Jasmine; Great Niece - Madiso; Aunts, Uncles, Family and Friends.
Memorial Service on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2 pm from the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake, WI. Clergy - Pastor Dan Pearson. Visitation - Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 1-2 pm at the United Covenant Church. Interment at a later date - Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
