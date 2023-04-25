Nelson David Woods “Dave” was born on February 6, 1939 to Carrie and Zenia Woods in Clendenin, WV. After graduating high school, he moved to Florida where he worked in fire safety & planning for NASA at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral Florida. He later developed fire safety programs nationally and internationally for the NASA space program.
Dave eventually returned to West Virginia and was the Field Deputy Fire Marshall for the State of West Virginia until moving to Wisconsin in 1993 where he worked various jobs until his retirement in 2009.
Dave was an outdoor enthusiast and was introduced to ice fishing and driving on the ice for the first time when he moved to Wisconsin! He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tending to the yard, and most of all gardening. Dave would grow gardens that could feed the whole town and never would there be a weed! He shared his bountiful harvest to all of those he knew.
Dave fervently loved his family and would do anything for them. His dedication and commitment were evident with everything he did for them.
Dave is survived by his wife Karen, his kids Terrie (Richard) Franklin of Titusville, Florida; Kevin (Elaine) Woods of Clendenin ,WV; bonus kids Jennifer (Steve) Kreitz of Mounds View, MN; Matt (Trixie) Parker of Hahira, GA and best furry friend Brutus. Survived by his grandchildren, 5 great granddaughters and many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents & siblings.
A heartfelt thanks to Lakeview Hospice for their care, compassion, and support the last few weeks of Dave’s life. A service to celebrate Dave’s life will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at East Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Amery. There will be a visiting time for the hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at the East Immanuel Cemetery. You may sign an online guest book at www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
