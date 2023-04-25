Nelson David Woods “Dave”

Nelson David Woods “Dave” was born on February 6, 1939 to Carrie and Zenia Woods in Clendenin, WV. After graduating high school, he moved to Florida where he worked in fire safety & planning for NASA at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral Florida. He later developed fire safety programs nationally and internationally for the NASA space program.

Dave eventually returned to West Virginia and was the Field Deputy Fire Marshall for the State of West Virginia until moving to Wisconsin in 1993 where he worked various jobs until his retirement in 2009.

