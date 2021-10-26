Neil William Ulrich, age 86, passed away at his home from colon cancer on October 10th, 2021.
Neil was born on January 28th, 1935 in the township of New Haven, Dunn County Wisconsin on the Sam and Florence Rosen farm. He attended the Bolen Creek school and on June 1, 1957 was united in marriage to Walana (Lana) Sutliff. This 64 year union resulted in three children.
Known for being a hard laborer, through the years he had jobs a variety of jobs including hauling milk cans, logging, construction, carpentry, block layer, and farming. Ultimately, settling down on a farm in Forest township. In his downtime he loved to hunt, fish, argue, and play cards.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Sarah Ulrich, brothers Paul, Alan, and Melvin Roy, sister-in-law Florence Ulrich (Paul), Lana’s parents Orville and Dorothy (Cran) Sutliff, sister-in-law Annette Sutliff (Jerry), and Grandson Parker Ulrich.
Neil is survived by his wife Lana, sons Randy (Priscilla Scott) and Steven (Melissa), daughter Gwen (Allen Danielowski), grandchildren Kelly, Chad, Christopher, Alana, Jacob, Katie, and Abby; 14 great-grandchildren, his sister Alice Ulrich, Brothers-in-laws Jerome, Orlin, and Eddie (Sharon) Sutliff; Sister-in-law Cheryl (Tom) Lefstad, many relatives and good friends.
Memorial service is to be held at Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI on Saturday October 23. With visitation being held at noon followed by a 1 pm service.
