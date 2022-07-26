Nancy Peterson Oeffler, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 17th at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Nancy was born April 9th, 1955 in Amery, Wisconsin. She grew up on a farm in Range with her parents Melvin and Betty Peterson and siblings; Jeanette, Ivah and Larry.
In 1975 she married Bruce Oeffler. Nancy and Bruce raised their daughters, Sherry and Karen, near Frederic, WI. In 2005 they built a new home on a beautiful acre of land in Turtle Lake, WI.
Nancy loved her family fiercely, spending nearly every summer weekend at their camper at Hap’s Landing in Danbury, WI with both of her daughters and their husbands. She loved her hibiscus flowers on the deck, as they reminded her of her favorite trip ever to Hawaii.
Nancy is survived by her husband Bruce; daughters Sherry (Eric) Duren and Karen (Clint) Kohel and Grandpup Max; Sister Ivah (Russ) Cockerham; Sister-in-Law Diane Valine and many nieces and nephews.
We will be forever grateful for the loving care our mom received and the extraordinary support and kindness we were given from the Surgical ICU team at Regions Hospital.
At Nancy’s request there will be no services held. To sign an online guest book, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.