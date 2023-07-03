Myron “Cowboy” R. Loughlin

Myron “Cowboy” Roscoe Loughlin, age 77 of St. Croix Falls, WI, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in St. Croix Falls, WI.

Myron was born on June 3, 1946 to John and Ardelle (Peterson) Loughlin in Ada, Minnesota. He graduated from Glenwood City, WI. Myron wore many hats when it came to working. He started his career working at Armor and Company in St. Paul, MN, he also managed the South Fork Ranch and Feed Lot in Hampton, MN. Myron went on to being an over the road truck driver for many years but his main passion was being able to work for the Mounted Police for 34 years. He also helped as security at many events in and around the area.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.