Myron “Cowboy” R. Loughlin

Myron “Cowboy” Roscoe Loughlin, age 77 of St. Croix Falls, WI, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in St. Croix Falls, WI.
Myron was born on June 3, 1946 to John and Ardelle (Peterson) Loughlin in Ada, Minnesota. He graduated from Glenwood City, WI. Myron wore many hats when it came to working. He started his career working at Armor and Company in St. Paul, MN, he also managed the South Fork Ranch and Feed Lot in Hampton, MN. Myron went on to being an over the road truck driver for many years but his main passion was being able to work for the Mounted Police for 34 years. He also helped as security at many events in and around the area.
Myron enjoyed rodeos, bull riding, hunting, fishing and bowling. He loved to give kids rides on horses, hand out his business card and work as a mounted police officer at the MN State Fair. Myron volunteered at many places. He was on the St. Croix Falls Fire Department for 22 years, sportsman club, volunteered at the police department and was a mentor to a lot of kids throughout the years. He will be dearly missed by many.
Myron is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ardelle Loughlin; wife, Mary; sister, Hazel; and niece, Amanda Neff.
Myron is survived by his step-children, Jessica Traver, James (Sarah) Carnes and Danielle Mitchell; grandchildren, Brian, Riley and Ivy Carnes; great-grandchild, Olive Carnes; brothers, Irving (Lisa), Bill (Sue) and John (Marie) Loughlin; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Celebration of life will be held from 1:00-4:00 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola, WI. Arrangements through Grandstrand Funeral Home of Osceola. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
