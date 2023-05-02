Myrna Eula Kjeseth-Brown passed away at her home in Amery, WI on Friday, April 28, 2023.
She was born to Albert and Ester (Getchel) Peper in a farmhouse in Farmington Township, Wisconsin on May 19, 1920. She grew up in the Farmington/Osceola area with her parents and sister Eunice attending a one-room school with one teacher for all grades. Growing up she enjoyed music, playing clarinet in band and dancing. After graduating from school, she helped in homes with several types of housework. On a blind date, she met Kenneth Kjeseth and married him in 1938 in East Farmington’s Zion Lutheran Church. To this union six children were born: Wayne, Margie, Donna, Larry “Hoot”, Linda and Diane. In 1965 Kenneth passed away. She met Clyde Brown at a dance at the Red Rooster and they married in 1968 to which six stepchildren were added: Jim, Joe, Ray, Tina, Marty, and Theresa. Myrna was a member of Deronda Lutheran Church for many years. She quilted with the ladies of the church, which she enjoyed, and she loved sending quilts to Third World Countries. She loved being around her family and family gatherings.
Myrna is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Kenneth Kjeseth and Clyde Brown, sister Eunice Engelhart, daughters Donna Gustafson, Diane Johnson, grandchild Kenneth Gustafson and daughter-in-law Caroline Kjeseth and son-in-law Michael Johnson.
Myrna is survived by her children, Wayne Kjeseth, Margie (Bill) Johnson, Larry “Hoot” (Sandee) Kjeseth, Linda, (John) Mahoney and son-in-law Harvey Gustafson, along with 13 Grandchildren, 24 Great grandchildren and 10 Great, Great grandchildren. Myrna is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Deronda Lutheran Church Amery, WI. A visitation will be held one-hour before services at the church. Burial will take place at the Deronda Cemetery. To sign an online guest book please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
