Mona L. Morelock, age 70 of Clear Lake, WI, died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Mona Lee Morelock was born on January 7, 1952 in Amery, WI, the daughter of Lyle and Alice (Chatfield) Banks. She grew up in Clear Lake, WI, was baptized and confirmed at Moe Lutheran Church, and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1970. Over the years Mona milked cows and worked as a waitress in various cafes and restaurants around the area. She was married to Dwight Martin and together they raised 2 sons, Derek and Jeffrey. They later divorced. For many years Mona worked as the head cook at the Willow Ridge Care Center in Amery, WI. On February 11, 2000, she was married to James L. Morelock in Balsam Lake and together they made their home in Clear Lake, WI. In her spare time, Mona enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking and bird watching. She was also a member of Moe Lutheran Church and the Clear Lake American Legion Auxiliary. Mona loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.
Mona is proceeded in death by her parents, Lyle and Alice Banks; brothers, Rodney, Donald, Delbert, and Lyle, Jr.; sisters, Joanie, Cleone, Brenda and Susie.
She is survived by spouse, James Morelock - Clear Lake, WI; sons, Derek Martin (Diana Pierson) - Clear Lake, WI and Jeffrey (Heidi) Martin - Clear Lake, WI; grandchildren, Jonathon Martin, Kimberly (Luke) Weiss, Otto Martin, Ellen Martin and Cashton Henck; great grandchild, Kasen Weiss; brothers, Earland (Sherrin) Banks - Lake City, MN and Wally (Nancy) Banks - Lake City, MN; sister-in-law, Lavon “Hoot” Banks - Clear Lake, WI; special nephew, Shawn Davis - Clear Lake, WI; and many loving relatives,fFamily and friends.
Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Moe Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI. Visitation - Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Moe Lutheran Church from 3– 6 pm and one hour before the service on Monday. Clergy - Pastor Margaret Grant. Interment at the Northern WI Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
