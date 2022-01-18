Milton Wiley Stanze (Milt), 93, died on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Christian Community Home in Osceola, WI.
Milt was born on June 1, 1928, in St. Louis, MO to Milton McKinley and Emma Lou Stanze. He attended grade school through college in St. Louis where he earned a business degree from Washington University.
Milt met and was joined in marriage to Joan Carol Kuny on April 21, 1956, in St. Louis. During their marriage, they had 4 children, Linda, Kurt, Keith, and Craig. Milt began his career as an accountant for Price Waterhouse. Later, Milt and Joan moved to Balsam Lake, WI where they purchased Schnur’s Resort in 1960. Together they ran this resort, now named Sunnyside. After 11 years, they decided to sell Sunnyside to try something new. They bought a Culligan franchise in Centuria, WI. The business grew and they soon moved to Milltown, WI where Milt and Joan called home. Approximately 20 years later, Culligan was sold, and Milt and Joan officially retired.
Milt was active socially and in business. He was a member of the Sno-sociable Snowmobiling Club, Milltown Lutheran Church, and later Faith Lutheran in Balsam Lake. He was very involved with the health of Balsam Lake serving many years as Chairman of the Lake District. He was active as a leader and a role model for a local Boy Scout troop. He enjoyed annual deer hunting with family and friends up until the age of 90. Milt loved watching the Green Bay Packers and most any outdoor sports activities.
Milt is survived by his wife, Joan, of 65 years, daughter, Linda Moore (Tom), sons, Kurt Stanze (Jill), Keith Stanze (Judy), and Craig Stanze (Sloan). Grandchildren, Kyle Palmer (Tisha), Katherine Erickson (Rich), Kevin Palmer (Kayla Erlitz), Rachael Stanze (Emily Sousa), Sarah Stanze, Jenna Stanze, Emily Stanze, Clover Stanze, Maxwell Stanze, great-grandchildren, Autumn Erickson, Sidney Stanislaw (Andrew), Sophia Palmer, Stella Palmer, Kaleb Palmer, Mallory Erickson, Mitchel Erickson, Abigayle Palmer, Elijah Palmer, Joanie Sousa Stanze, and bonus grandchildren: Scott and Anne Moore, daughter Lilly, Sarah Moore, Eric Janero, Lindsay Janero, Megan Janero (Aaron Sousa), Zander Erlitz as well as many other loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Emma, and his great-grandson, McKinley Erickson.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Centuria, Wisconsin.
