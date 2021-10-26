Michael Todd Peterson was born in Amery, Wisconsin on January 21, 1958 to Lyle and Margaret Peterson. He was born the third of six children. He attended school in Amery and graduated from Amery High School in 1976 and farmed with his parents on the Sons of Peterson Dairy Farm. He married Donna (Lahners) on September 19, 1992 at United covenant Church in Clear Lake, Wisconsin. She brought with her into the marriage three sons, Trampas, Lucus and Amos Smith and together they had two children, Mickey and Megan. Mike loved farming but in 1997 began working for Slumberland Furniture. In 1998 he started hauling milk for Pickard Trucking in Amery. He was a hardworking man and poured himself into whatever job he had at the time. Driving truck was the highlight of his career and he did that up until he got sick. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly, and was a wonderful husband to Donna for 29 years. He was a child of God and loved spending time with Donna, reading the Bible and singing hymns in prayer. He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Mickey (Madilyn Wilcox) Peterson, Megan (Brian Vadnais) Peterson, Trampas Smith and Amos (Ashley) Smith; grandchildren, Isabella and Korbin Smith and Amara Peterson; his Mother, Margaret Peterson; brothers, Tom (Becky) Peterson, Bill (Melinda) Peterson and sister, Sue (Aaron) Spurrell as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Peterson; brothers, LeRoy and John Peterson and son, Lucus Smith. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake. A visitation will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the West Clayton Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
