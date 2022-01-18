Michael “Mick” I. Ebert, 72, passed away at Regions Hospital on January 12, 2022. He was born on October 19, 1949, in Amery, Wisconsin to Irving and Doris Ebert. He graduated from St. Croix Falls High School in 1967.
Mick met and later married Jean M. Norlund Nelson on July 12, 1972. They lived in Milltown, Wisconsin until they moved to Apple River Township and built a house. In 1976, they had a son, Jon Michael Ebert. Mick was a member of the Georgetown Lutheran Church.
He worked at Durex in Luck, Wisconsin, and then at Anderson Windows in Bayport, MN until he retired. He enjoyed going to dirt track races, hunting, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and traveling.
Mick is survived by his wife, Jean Ebert, Apple River Township, WI; children, Roy Nelson (Marty), Milltown, WI, Lynn (Tom) Museus, St. Croix Falls, WI, Jon (Dollie) Ebert, Monroe, IN; grandchildren, Desiree, Keri, Samantha, Gary, Jeanna, Thomas, Ciara, Austin, Bayley, Laryson, and Diesel; great-grandchildren, Colton, Evan, Elaina, Paxtyn, Lilliahna, Leah, Thomas, Tillman, Benett, Caden, and Damon; siblings, Ronald (Wendy) Ebert, Caroll (Mary Lou) Ebert, Linda (Bruce) Campbell, Charles (Diane) Ebert, and Lori Ebert (Tim); sisters-in-law, Renee, Jan, and Kathy Norlund; stepsisters, Doris Bodenner, Janet Scafer, Betty Weatherman, Karen Littlefield, and Susan Angelopolus, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Doris Jean Ebert, parents-in-law, Albert and Happy Norlund, and stepfather George Whittner.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Georgetown Lutheran Church, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin beginning at 11:00 A.M. with a visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Please join the family for lunch following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Mick will be laid to rest at the Georgetown Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date.
Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Centuria, WI has been entrusted with arrangements.
