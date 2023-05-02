Michael John Schanon

Michael John Schanon led a full life until he passed away on April 30, 2023 in Amery, WI; Mike was surrounded by the loving support of family and friends – just the way he wanted it.

Mike was born in Eau Claire, WI on November 27, 1941 to John and Charlotte (Bye) Schanon. He grew up on a farm in Elk Mound until his family moved to Amery in 1950 where they purchased the Amery Theater. While in high school Mike excelled in sports including wrestling, where he forged lifelong friendships. He graduated from Amery High School in 1959 and went on to UW-Madison for one semester before enlisting in the Navy where he served until 1964. He returned to Amery where he met Karen Halstead, and they married on April 16, 1966. Together they raised a large, tight knit family who enjoyed spending time together storytelling, taking rides to the “land that time forgot”, hiking the Ice Age Trail, boating North Twin and Pike Lakes, road tripping throughout the country, and laughing all the way.

