Michael John Schanon led a full life until he passed away on April 30, 2023 in Amery, WI; Mike was surrounded by the loving support of family and friends – just the way he wanted it.
Mike was born in Eau Claire, WI on November 27, 1941 to John and Charlotte (Bye) Schanon. He grew up on a farm in Elk Mound until his family moved to Amery in 1950 where they purchased the Amery Theater. While in high school Mike excelled in sports including wrestling, where he forged lifelong friendships. He graduated from Amery High School in 1959 and went on to UW-Madison for one semester before enlisting in the Navy where he served until 1964. He returned to Amery where he met Karen Halstead, and they married on April 16, 1966. Together they raised a large, tight knit family who enjoyed spending time together storytelling, taking rides to the “land that time forgot”, hiking the Ice Age Trail, boating North Twin and Pike Lakes, road tripping throughout the country, and laughing all the way.
After returning home from the Navy, he launched a twenty year career at Northwest Federal Savings and Loan where he began as a bank teller and then rose through the ranks until he was promoted to president. In 1984 Mike started his own business, Schanon Mortgage. In addition to their every day jobs, the Schanon family (John, Mike and Rick) owned and operated the Amery Theater until 2001.
Mike enjoyed community involvement, he was a patron of the local arts and attended numerous concerts and theater productions, he loved cheering on his grandchildren in hockey, soccer, swimming, baseball, diving, and volleyball, and he was a an avid fan of Amery Wrestling. He served on Community Club, Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, and Amery Industrial Development Corporation. Mike was also an incredible storyteller, nickname giver, and conversationalist. It was common for him to strike up conversations with strangers. He was always interested in learning something new.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents John and Charlotte, stepmother Evelyn (Bushendorf), brother-in-law Kenneth Stensvold, daughter, Laura and many other family and friends.
Mike is survived by his beautiful wife Karen, children Michelle (Mike) Schanon Dovey, Jill (Jasun) Schanon Macek, Tom (Megan Schulte), Sara (Scott) Schanon Jensen, Corey Shipley, and siblings Peggy Stensvold and Patrick “Ricky” (Julie). He was also a wonderful papa to Erin and Charlotte Dovey, Lucia and Estelle Macek, Bodhi Schanon, and Joseph, William, Leopold and Henry Jensen. Mike also leaves behind many cherished family and friends.
A visitation for Mike will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at the Williamson White Funeral Home in Amery and also 1 hour prior to services at church on Saturday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. Interment with Military Honors will take place following the service at the Amery Cemetery.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
