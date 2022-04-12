Michael Dean Jensen, 72, of Amery, Wisconsin passed away on April 1, 2022 at his winter home in Arizona.
He was born in Amery on August 28, 1949 to Armand and Eileen (Klatt) Jensen. He grew up in Clear Lake, WI, and attended Clear Lake Schools where he graduated in 1967. He went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. While there, he played on the football team as a linebacker and was named the UWRF scholar athlete his senior year. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Computer Science in 1971.
In 1967, he began dating Cynthia Griffin of Amery. On August 8, 1970 the two were united in marriage at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Amery. Mike and Cindy had 4 children; Jeffrey, Scott, Karen and Michelle.
After graduating, Mike worked for an Engineering-surveying firm in Balsam Lake. Later, he and Cindy moved to Milwaukee where he worked for a land development company as an assistant director of Engineering and Planning. In 1975, Mike and Cindy moved back to Amery where he started his career in telecommunications when he joined Amery Telephone Company as Office Manager. Mike took over as President/General Manager of Amery Telephone Company [now Northwest Communications] when his father-in-law, George Griffin, retired in 1982.
Mike proudly served on the Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association Board of Directors from 1985-1991 and 1996-2002 and was Board President in 2001-2002. He was involved in many civic and community organizations over the years including the Lions Club and Community Club. Mike served on the Amery Hospital Board, Amery Golf Course Board, Northwest Federal Bank Board and Bremer Bank Board. He served the telecommunications industry on the Access Wisconsin Board, CMG Board, NTCA SMC Board and NTCA Regulatory Committee.
In his free time, Mike enjoyed watching and playing sports of all kinds. His favorites were football, baseball, golf and hockey. Most of all, Mike loved watching his children and grandchildren in whatever sports they were playing at the time. He was a proud member of the “hole in one club” and liked to remind his jealous family members of it often during a round of golf. In addition, he looked forward to his yearly hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. Mike and Cindy loved to travel and were lucky enough to check several destinations off their list throughout the years. Some of his favorites were New Orleans and Europe. He loved German food, his mother’s sauerkraut pie, Cin’s chocolate chip cookies and a good old fashioned. Mike was also an amateur handyman and would try to fix just about anything.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cindy, his children Jeffrey (Mona), Scott (Sara), Karen (Beau) Gorres, and Michelle (Nathan) Webb and his grandchildren; Gabrielle, Mia, Isaac, Elsa, and Hugh Jensen; Joseph, William, Leopold, and Henry Jensen; Norah, Lola, and Brooks Gorres; and Violet, Olive, Judd, Jens and Wesley Webb. He is also survived by his brother in laws, Michael (Kathy) Griffin and Steve (Janice) Healy and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Armand Jensen and Eileen Larson, his father and mother in law, George and Ann Griffin, his sister, Pamela Healy, his granddaughter, Tessa Jensen and many special aunts and uncles.
There will be a visitation at the Williamson-White Funeral Home on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 pm and an hour before the church service. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. Burial will take place at the Clear Lake Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Amery Golf Course following the services. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
