Michael Anthony DeNucci, age 50 of Turtle Lake, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
He was born on August 21, 1972 in Amery, Wisconsin to Robert and Linda (Buckner) DeNucci. Mike grew up on a dairy farm and attended school in Amery where he was active in 4H, FFA, football and wrestling. He graduated from Amery High School with the class of 1991. He worked a variety of jobs after high school, mostly in the plastics industry. Mike was married in 1995 but later divorced. He continued to work in the plastics industry and started working in tree service on the weekends and when he wasn’t working his regular job. Mike was blessed with a son in 1992. Mike eventually started doing tree service full time and started DeNucci and Son’s Tree Service. He was united in marriage to Angela Larrabee in 2016 and the couple made their home in Turtle Lake, where they both ran the tree service. He was a hard worker with his business, which took up most of his time, and often donated his time and talent in helping various groups, churches, cemeteries and other organizations with their tree removal. In his free time, Mike loved ice racing and was a member of the Hardwater Racers in the winter and he loved riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed watching and participating in demo derbies.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Robert and step father, Arlen Peterson.
He is survived by his wife, Angela; mother, Linda Peterson; son Michael (Brittany); granddaughter Lilli; brother Brian (Dawn Campbell) DeNucci and niece, Amaya DeNucci. Michael is also survived by his step daughter, Paige Larrabee; step brothers, Eric Peterson and Ryan (Betsy) Peterson; step sister, Kaydi (Cory) Sobottka; step nieces, Lucy and Lila Peterson and step nephews, Dakota and Clayton Sobottka.
Funeral services took place at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Balsam Lutheran Church in rural Amery. A visitation took place from 3 to 7 pm on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will take place at a later date, next to Mike’s father, at the Balsam Lutheran Cemetery.
