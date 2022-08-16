Merle Andrew Bergren, age 89, passed away at home on August 12, 2022 from cancer and complications from diabetes.
He was born on January 23, 1933 to Andy and Hilve (Pearson) Bergren in Amery, WI. He attended Shiloh School for the first 8 grades where he made many lifelong friends. He went tro high school in Amery where he graduated with the Class of 1951. He started college at River Falls but was drafted into the US Navy. He served from 1952-1954; then returned to River Falls and graduated in 1958. His first job after college was a Social Worker in Douglas County, WI. In 1960 Merle began work at the Polk County Welfare Dept. where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 1990. He married Janice Baustian in 1966 and they later divorced. Two children were born to this union, Ty and Jill. He married Susan Peterson on October 25, 1986. They built a house and he lived on the ‘home farm’ until his death. He was proud to have a “Century Farm” in Polk County. In earlier years he was an avid bowler and golfer. He enjoyed hunting with his best friends and had many good memories from the “Full House Deer Camp”. He loved to “talk sports” with anyone who would listen. He was a charter member of the Polk Burnett Electric Co. Operation Round-up Board, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He especially liked visits with his children and grandchildren.
Merle was a lifelong member of the Balsam Lutheran Church and will be laid to rest at the Balsam Lutheran Cemetery. Pallbearers are: Steve Fredrickson, Bruce Hamer, Les Markee, Mike Christenson, Scott Berglund and Mike Cran. Honorary Pallbearers are: Herb Johnson, Lenny Johnson, Carlene Swanson, Phyllis Martinson, Allan and Vivian Moltzer, and Jay and Joyce Bergstrand.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Verle and his “Baby Buggy Buddy” Alvin Swanson. He leaves to mourn his wife of 35 ½ years, Susan; his son, Ty (Molly) of Mahtomedi, MN; daughter, Jill (James Anderson) of Detroit Lakes, MN; his grandchildren, Madison, Kennedy and Hayes Bergren and Oskar and Ansel Anderson; brother in law, Leslie (Sharon) Peterson of Amery; sister in law, LeAnn (Steve) Sylvester of Centuria, WI; as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Balsam Lutheran Church in rural Amery. A visitation will take place from 10 to 11 am prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Balsam Lutheran Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Arnell Humane Society of Amery, the Amery Area Food Shelf or any charity of your choice. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
