Merle Andrew Bergren

Merle Andrew Bergren, age 89, passed away at home on August 12, 2022 from cancer and complications from diabetes.

He was born on January 23, 1933 to Andy and Hilve (Pearson) Bergren in Amery, WI. He attended Shiloh School for the first 8 grades where he made many lifelong friends. He went tro high school in Amery where he graduated with the Class of 1951. He started college at River Falls but was drafted into the US Navy. He served from 1952-1954; then returned to River Falls and graduated in 1958. His first job after college was a Social Worker in Douglas County, WI. In 1960 Merle began work at the Polk County Welfare Dept. where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 1990. He married Janice Baustian in 1966 and they later divorced. Two children were born to this union, Ty and Jill. He married Susan Peterson on October 25, 1986. They built a house and he lived on the ‘home farm’ until his death. He was proud to have a “Century Farm” in Polk County. In earlier years he was an avid bowler and golfer. He enjoyed hunting with his best friends and had many good memories from the “Full House Deer Camp”. He loved to “talk sports” with anyone who would listen. He was a charter member of the Polk Burnett Electric Co. Operation Round-up Board, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He especially liked visits with his children and grandchildren.

