Meredith Meredie Danielson

Surrounded by her loving family, Meredith Nelson Danielson, 95, died peacefully on April 21, 2023, at Pine Ridge Assisted Living in Hudson, WI.
“Meredie” was born in St. Paul, MN, on February 9, 1928, the daughter of General Joseph E. Nelson and Gail Woodham Nelson.
Meredie was raised in St. Anthony Park, MN and attended Murray High School. She graduated from Carleton College and the University of Minnesota, before working as a kindergarten teacher in Portland, OR. On a blind date in the summer of 1950, she met the love of her life, Erwin (Dan) Danielson, a pharmacist from Amery, Wisconsin. They married a year later and would share 63 wonderful years together.
She was a loving wife and mother dedicated to family, faith, and a genuine desire to help others. Meredie was active in her church, participating in small groups and volunteer functions. She was a member of the Amery Woman’s Club, delivered Meals on Wheels, taught at a Polk County school for students with learning disabilities and served on the boards of Amery Housing Authority and Courage Center in Golden Valley, MN.
Meredie played both golf and tennis and shared a love of music with her husband, Dan. She enjoyed travel, entertaining, and many water activities as she fulfilled her childhood dream of raising a family on a lake. Friends will remember her affinity for the color blue, her warm smile, loving personality, and an uncanny ability to make everyone feel special. Always positive and grateful, she continuously gave thanks to God for all the blessings in her life.
Among those blessings were her grandchildren that affectionately called her, Nana. Their childhood memories of time spent with her will forever be cherished. Visits with Nana at North Twin Lake or to her winter home in Bonita Springs, FL, were filled with adventure. From searching for loons and other wildlife at the lake to combing Barefoot Beach for seashells and sand dollars, she always had exciting activities planned.
Meredie was preceded in death by her husband, Dan, infant son, Mark, and her parents. She is survived by her beloved sister, Janey (Charley) Haupt, children, Gail (Ken) Vesledahl, Lisa (Rob) Stafford, Kristin (Jim) Bender, Craig (Liz) Danielson, Joel (Shannon) Danielson, her fifteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A heartfelt thanks to both Pine Ridge Assisted Living and Moments Hospice in Hudson for their incredible care, love and support. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Congregational Church UCC in Amery, with a visitation at the church an hour before the service. A lunch and reception for all friends and family will immediately follow the service until 3:30 PM at the Amery Golf Club.
Memorials are preferred to the Meredith Danielson Memorial Fund at the Amery Community Club, (www.amerycc.org), or to the Amery Congregational Church.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
