Melissa Sigsworth (Ostenson) passed away on September 7, 2022 at the age of 53, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Missy was born in Hudson, WI on June 19, 1969 to parents Milton and Myrna (Chief) Ostenson. She was the second youngest of five siblings; one preceded her in death. She and her parents and siblings moved around quite a bit growing up, but ended up residing permanently in Amery, WI where she attended High School. Throughout Missy’s life, she was blessed with two children, Lynnea Sprester and Jordan Johnson, two step children, Jessica Vandenberg (Johnson) and D.J. Johnson, and then came 10 beautiful grandbabies. Missy worked at the St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake, WI for many years. She started as a waitress and worked her way up to the Food and Beverage Manager. Besides spending quality time with her children, grandkids and other family, she also enjoyed playing her painting games on her phone. She was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, as well as a Nascar fan. Missy was also known to party like a Rockstar, with a cold beer in hand when she got the chance to. She sure will be missed by so many, but her many loved ones already in heaven have called her home. Missy is survived by her children, Lynnea Sprester (Darin), Jordan Johnson, D.J. Johnson (Margie), Jessica Vandenberg (Jake); sister Toni Ostenson (Jerry); brothers, Matt Ostenson, Milton Jr. and Deon (Deb) Ostenson; her aunts, Judi Sweeny and Carol Clark as well as many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her adoring husband Dennis Sigsworth; mother Myrna Ostenson (Chief); father Milton Ostenson and sister, Tammy Ostenson. A Celebration of Life for Missy will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 2 to 6 pm at DD Kennedy Park. To sign an online guest book please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
