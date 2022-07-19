Mary Nevala passed away peacefully at Golden Age Manor in Amery on Saturday evening, July 16, with her husband of 66 years at her side.
Mary Yvonne Nevala, age 89, was born on March 15, 1933, in Superior, Wisconsin. Her parents were Patrick C. and Bernice (Devlin) Hanlon. Mary grew up in Superior and graduated in 1951 from Superior Cathedral High School. She then attended Superior State College (now UW- Superior) for three years, during which time she especially excelled at drama. She had the lead female part in two major college play productions, and secondary roles in several others. She dropped out of college after 3 years and married Marvin Nevala on September 3rd, 1955. She subsequently spent 6 years as an Army wife, spending significant time at Army bases in South Carolina, France and New Mexico. She was a 6th grade teacher for one year at a Catholic school in Columbia, South Carolina.
Mary moved to Amery with her husband and young family in 1962, and has lived here ever since. She was active in the community, spending several years as a den mother for the Amery Cub Scouts, and over 20 years as a religion instructor for youth at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. She also sang in the St. Joseph church choir for over 50 years. Other community involvement included Homemakers' Club, Amery Women's Club, Girl Scouts, tennis club, and 50 plus years with the neighborhood weekly coffee group. Mary volunteered for many activities and loved to socialize with friends and neighbors. Also, when her family was raised, she took a part time job as a Teacher Aide at the Amery School District. She held that position for 17 years.
When time permitted during school vacations or summer breaks, she traveled extensively with her husband, other friends, and her children and family. She had the opportunity to spend one- and two-week vacations in many southern locations, and to travel in all 50 states, plus Mexico and Canada. After retirement she made 5 trips to Europe, visiting 11 European countries on those trips.
Mary enjoyed tending her flowers, playing "500" and poker with family and friends, attending church almost daily when possible, playing tennis, and spending time with family. She exercised almost daily at the Amery Community Center – or other locations – and was often seen riding her bicycle about town.
Mary was preceded in death by sons Timothy and Richard, and grandson Josh, as well as her parents and two brothers – Robert and Richard Hanlon. She is survived by her husband Marvin, son Terrance and daughter Carolyn, and grandchildren Charissa Schmidt, Bo Van Handel, Laura Schmitz and Holly Nevala. She also leaves 9 great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Levi, Gavin, Elyse, Maverick, Kinsley, Easton, Palmer and Miles. Mom and Grammie will be greatly missed by all. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 pm on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the funeral at church. Burial will take place at the Amery Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
