Mary Nevala

Mary Nevala passed away peacefully at Golden Age Manor in Amery on Saturday evening, July 16, with her husband of 66 years at her side.

Mary Yvonne Nevala, age 89, was born on March 15, 1933, in Superior, Wisconsin. Her parents were Patrick C. and Bernice (Devlin) Hanlon. Mary grew up in Superior and graduated in 1951 from Superior Cathedral High School. She then attended Superior State College (now UW- Superior) for three years, during which time she especially excelled at drama. She had the lead female part in two major college play productions, and secondary roles in several others. She dropped out of college after 3 years and married Marvin Nevala on September 3rd, 1955. She subsequently spent 6 years as an Army wife, spending significant time at Army bases in South Carolina, France and New Mexico. She was a 6th grade teacher for one year at a Catholic school in Columbia, South Carolina.

