Funeral: 12:00 pm [Immanuel Lutheran Church]
Burial: 2pm [Clayton Cemetery]
Celebration of Life: 3pm-10pm at The Mumm Barn
Mary Louise (Mitchell) Mumm passed away peacefully at her home in Clayton, Wisconsin, on Sunday, January 1st, 2023, surrounded by her 2 sons, daughter and 2 special friends. Mary had been under the care of Adoray Hospice since September and was well-taken care of by their wonderful staff. She had been battling end-stage COPD and heart failure for the past year or two but this past fall, after being hospitalized for several weeks, her final journey began. Mary Louise (Mitchell) Mumm was born on September 1st, in Clear Lake, Wisconsin to John W and Gladys M (Pittman) Mitchell. She grew up on the family farm SE of Clear Lake where she helped her Dad with the farm chores and attended a one-room schoolhouse before going on to the “big” school in Clear Lake where she graduated in 1953. She enjoyed being in band, choir and cheerleading and especially loved going to the Richardson Pavilion to dance. Oh the stories she would tell!! This is where she met Harlan W Mumm (Clayton) and a relationship was born even though he was considered the “enemy” for the continuing athletic battles between Clayton and Clear Lake! The two of them enjoyed dancing, bowling, going to movies and of course watching sports, especially the Admiral Inn softball team. They so enjoyed their time with all of those special friends and sharing such great memories of camping and tournaments. After graduation, Mary went to the Miller School of Nursing in St. Paul where she received an associate’s degree in Nursing. She continued her work in nursing at the Charles T Miller Hospital and then on to Amery Regional Medical Center. Altogether, she dedicated 58+ years of her life in nursing and formed such an incredible bond with her fellow “night crew”. They became her second family and they enjoyed a lot of great times together and just a “few” shenanigans Your visits meant the world to her and each of you were truly her Angels on Earth. Mary and Harlan were married on September 7th, 1957, in a beautiful candlelight ceremony in Clear Lake. They honeymooned in Yellowstone National Park and the mountains of Colorado and then started their lives together in St. Paul, MN, before moving back to Wisconsin to start their own grocery store business. Mary continued to work at their store in addition to working as a nurse in Amery. Together they raised 3 children and attended everything from sporting events, concerts, plays, etc. Mary was a rabid football fan and so loved her Clayton Bears, the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers; she often commented how boring it was when football ended. Every Friday night, she enjoyed chatting with the Thief River Falls Prowler football team because after all, Mother Mary was their Honorary Coach. Mary also enjoyed watching her 4 Grandchildren participate in all of their activities as well - she certainly became everyone’s favorite bleacher fan! Mother Mary (as she was affectionately known), leaves behind so many wonderful family and friends. Her home was the place to hang out at as she was the type of person who never judged, always had an ear and time to listen and loved unconditionally. The joke was that she never had any baked goods at her house that were actually made by her but nonetheless, you always had something to eat, drink or snack on. She was happiest whenever she was surrounded by her family and friends and what a blessing it was to have been able to share one last Christmas together, with her favorite collection of Snowmen and her family. “Auntie Mary” shared a close bond with her nieces and nephews as well and cherished all of the many special times with them. She and Harlan certainly took great joy in having them be such a big presence in their lives. The family wishes to thank the staff at Adoray Hospice for their wonderful and kind care; Pastor Angie Kutney from Joy Lutheran Church and Pastor David Almlie; Ed White and Chuck Williamson at Williamson-White Funeral Home; her special friends Audrey Reindahl, Mary Ann Knops, Verna Cotch, Joan and Norm Murray, Lynn Bystrom, LaDonna Flanigan, Carol Wickboldt and to all of you who made her last weeks and days so memorable. We cannot thank you enough for your visits, calls; time spent caring for our Mom when needed, and most of all, for your love and friendship. Mary leaves behind a family that will miss her terribly but will hold onto her special and wonderful love and memories forever. She joins the following in Heaven who left before her: Parents: John W and Gladys M (Pittman) Mitchell - Clear Lake, WI Husband: Harlan W Mumm and his parents, Walter and Malinda (Reinking) Mumm - Clayton, WI Siblings: Betty Lou (Mitchell) Dorff/Rosengren (Dennis Dorff and Ralph Rosengren) - St. Paul, MN Ramon “Bud” Mitchell (Beverly Linden) - Clear Lake, WI Brother-In-Laws: Dennis Dorff and Ralph Rosengren - St. Paul, MN Ivan Mumm - Clear Lake, WI Ronald Starr - Minneapolis, MN Her Survivors: Marilyn D (Mumm) Starr (Ronald) - Minneapolis, MN Mary C (O’Connor”) Mumm (Ivan) - Clear Lake, WI Children/Grandchildren/Great-Granddaughters Jeffrey H Mumm - Thief River Falls, MN *Christopher J Mumm and Tara Masterson Mumm - Minneapolis, MN *Evelyn E Mumm *Isabelle I Mumm *Kaitlyn E Mumm and Parker Slanga - Grand Marias, MN Laurie L Mumm- Clayton, WI Michael R Mumm and Rebecca Aeschliman Mumm- Clayton, WI *Brady H Mumm *Dayne R Mumm Nieces and Nephews: Denny and Linda Dorff - Woodbury, MN Patti (Dorff) Pointereau - Flagstaff, AZ Craig and Rita Mitchell - Engelwood, FL Tim and Colleen Mitchell - New Richmond, WI Kim (Mitchell) and Mark Halverson - Coon Rapids, MN Mark and Suzanne Starr - Hibbing, MN Eric Star - Eden Prairie, MN Stephen Starr - Loveless Lake, WI Micheale (Mumm) Clark - Clear Lake, WI Barbara Mumm - New Brighton, MN Kelly Mumm - Mound, MN.
To honor her wishes, a Celebration of Life for Mary L. Mumm will be held on: Saturday, July 8th, 2023, Funeral: 12:00 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church (375 65th Avenue, Clayton, WI) with Pastor Angie Kutney officiating and the Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard to honor Mary at the beginning of her Funeral, Burial: 2:00 pm at the Clayton Cemetery (Clayton, WI), Celebration of Life: 3:00pm-10:00 pm at the Mumm Barn (944 40th Street, Clayton, WI). To truly celebrate her life, we will have some of her favorite foods, drinks and music.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.williamsonwhite.com Arrangements were made with the Williamson – White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, WI.
