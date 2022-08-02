Mary Lou (Lulu) Olson, age 73, of Amery passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28th, 2022 at Elim Lutheran Church in Range where she was a devoted member. She was born September 30th, 1948 to Victor and Beatrice Olson. Mary Lou was baptized and confirmed at Elim Lutheran Church and held many roles there throughout her life. She was a proud 1966 graduate of Amery High School and 1970 graduate of UW-River Falls where she was a member of ΣΣΣ (Sigma Sigma Sigma). She was a Dental Laboratory Technician for Dental Arts in Amery for 46 years. Photography, woodworking, sign making, traveling and gardening kept her busy. Much of her work can be seen around the community. Mary Lou was blessed to become ordained to perform wedding ceremonies and was very proud to officiate the marriage of Michael and Anne on October 3rd, 2020. She loved her daily morning coffee time at Ellie’s in Amery and enjoyed her Tuesday breakfasts with friend Ione.
Alaska was one of her favorite destinations to visit. July 25th, 2022 she just returned home from a 17 day trip to Alaska with family and friends visiting her brother and his family. Her family was very thankful she was able to visit one final time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.