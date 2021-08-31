Mary Jo Bernacki, 72, of Amery, WI, died on Saturday, August 21, 2021, while visiting family in Illinois.
She was born in Superior on January 2, 1949, the daughter of Josephine (Plouff) and Sylvester Bernacki.
Mary Jo was an LPN prior to working as a Counselor for over 30 years at Cottonwood Group Home in Amery, WI. She was a member of Cathedral Church and the Catholic Daughters.
She was an avid Vikings fan and enjoyed crocheting. Most important to her was spending time with her family.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother-in-law, Patrick Utyro.
She is survived by her siblings, Joan (Loren) Michaels of Mesa, AZ and James (Kris) Bernacki of Spring Hill, Fl; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and longtime friend, Sister Clare Belisle of St. Paul, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 11:00 a.m. at Cathedral of Christ the King Church, 1111 Belknap St., Superior with Rev. Fr. Andrew Ricci as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Superior.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jo’s name may be made to St. Jude’s or EWTN.
Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.
